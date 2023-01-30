49ers QB Brock Purdy, dealing with elbow injury, leaves and re-enters NFC title game

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC championship game on Sunday in the third quarter after departing with an injured right elbow.

On the 49ers' first drive of the game and team already trailing 7-0, Purdy dropped back on a second-down pass attempt. Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick came off the edge and drilled Purdy before he could release the ball, and what was originally ruled an incomplete pass was overturned to a fumble following a review.

Journeyman backup Josh Johnson came in for the Niners' second drive of the game, which resulted in a punt. Johnson was pulled from the game early in the third quarter and ruled out with a concussion, and Purdy came back in to run Kyle Shanahan's offense.

49ERS-EAGLES UPDATES: Everything to know from the NFC championship game

Purdy stayed out for nearly two quarters prior to his return. After taking the hit, he went into the injury tent for examination but walked toward the San Francisco bench, while Johnson continued throwing on the sidelines.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy walks with a trainer on the sideline during the first half of the NFC championship game.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy walks with a trainer on the sideline during the first half of the NFC championship game.

Johnson was signed in December, once Purdy assumed the starting role from the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who was supposed to be the backup for the 2022 season. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who had been tabbed to be the starter, broke his ankle in the second game of the season. Garoppolo started from then until Week 13 prior to suffering a broken foot.

Purdy was the first rookie to win his first seven games of his career and was trying to become the first rookie quarterback to advance to the Super Bowl.

“I had a feeling that when he was taken out of the game and wasn’t returning that it was probably something pretty severe, which is very unfortunate because the kid has played his (expletive) off for eight or nine weeks and has played lights out," 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "He deserved a moment to go play at the world’s highest stage in our sport.”

Earlier in the game, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner suffered a stinger and was momentarily on the ground writhing in pain. He walked off the field on his own and returned.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brock Purdy injury updates: 49ers QB returns despite elbow injury

Latest Stories

  • Eagles dominate injury-hampered 49ers to punch their Super Bowl ticket

    The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl for the second time in six seasons after an injury to quarterback Brock Purdy derails the 49ers.

  • 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returns after injury in NFC title game loss

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the NFC championship game after sustaining an elbow injury that sidelined him most of the first half.

  • Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

    Mike McCarthy the Cowboys believe the need a new voice in quarterback Dak Prescott’s ear and get him out of his comfort zone.

  • China announces resumption of visas for Japanese

    China announced it was resuming issuing visas for Japanese travelers beginning Sunday, ending its nearly three-week suspension in an apparent protest of Tokyo's tougher COVID-19 entry requirements for tourists from China. The decision was announced in a statement posted on the Chinese Embassy's website. China stopped issuing new visas in Japan on Jan. 10 in apparent retaliation for Tokyo's requirement of additional tests for Chinese tourists in late December, ahead of Lunar New Year holidays.

  • Report: Cowboys part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

    Kellen Moore's final game as Cowboys offensive coordinator was a disappointing 19-12 divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

  • 'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Stuns In A Dramatic Strapless Dress

    'Yellowstone' star Kelsey Asbille attended the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous black strapless dress and dramatic makeup. See here.

  • 2023 NFL playoffs: Remarkable 1-handed Devonta Smith catch that set up first Eagles TD shouldn't have counted

    Officials missed the call on the field, and the Eagles hurried up to get the next play called before the 49ers could challenge.

  • Chiefs lose CB Sneed to head injury in AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol on the fourth play of the AFC title game Sunday night after he went low to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine and remained on the turf. The Chiefs also lost wide receiver Kadarius Toney later in the first half when he twisted his ankle making a cut. He was questionable to return. Sneed's helmet and shoulder appeared to hit Perine's knee as he stopped him for a 6-yard gain. S

  • NFL-Eagles thrash 49ers to reach Super Bowl

    (Reuters) -A pair of rushing touchdowns from Miles Sanders helped the Philadelphia Eagles to soar past the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship on Sunday, after injuries hit San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson. The win at home sees the Eagles off to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years, where they will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals, with the two AFC contenders playing later on Sunday.

  • How has the war impacted Ukraine's and Russia's economies?

    Rosemary Barton Live speaks to Anders Asulund, a former economic adviser to Ukraine, about the war’s impact on the economies of Ukraine and Russia, as well as tanks and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin can hold on to power.

  • ‘I was an anomaly’: Octavia Spencer says she has ‘felt more racism’ in Los Angeles than in Alabama

    ‘The Help’ star moved to Los Angeles in the Nineties

  • 49ers' season unravels after Brock Purdy's injury, dilemma awaits on team's QB future | Opinion

    While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.

  • How the Eagles' 'crazy' and loud fans can be a nightmare for 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy

    While the Philly fans have nothing to do with Jalen Hurts' success, they have the potential to unnerve San Francisco's 23-year-old QB Brock Purdy.

  • Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengal

  • He was making beats on YouTube for years. Then one day J. Cole was 'inspired' and wrote a song to one.

    Producer Bvtman was driving on the highway when he learned J. Cole made a verse to one of his YouTube beats that helped him overcome writer's block.

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly's first goal of the season stood up as the winner for Toronto in the Maple Leafs' 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Michael Bunting, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (31-12-8). Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves in his sixth straight start — and seventh consecutive appearance. Nicklas Backstrom replied for Washington (26-20-6). Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 20 sho

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for 12th straight home win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th