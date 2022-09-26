49ers offense with Garoppolo falls flat in loss to Broncos

JOSH DUBOW
·4 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Seven punts, three turnovers and an inexplicable play when Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of bounds in the end zone for a safety summed up the night for the San Francisco 49ers offense.

Now they have to go forward for the next few weeks without perhaps their best offensive player.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high ankle sprain during San Francisco's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night and will miss at least a few weeks.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the injuries typically take four to six weeks to heel, but didn't rule out an earlier return for Williams.

The Niners did very little offensively when Williams was in the game and even less after he left. The final five drives without Williams produced four first downs, two punts and two turnovers. The only score came on a field goal on a drive that started on the Denver 41.

“It felt and looked exactly what I thought,” Shanahan said Monday. “The first half was similar to what I thought. I thought we missed some (opportunities). I thought we should have had a lot more points than what our production showed, but the second half was exactly how it felt out there. There wasn’t one position, there wasn’t one thing in particular, everyone had their part.”

The Niners went 1 for 10 on third downs, got two long runs from Jeff Wilson Jr. but nothing else on the ground and a shaky performance by Garoppolo in his first start of the season.

He missed chances for big plays in the first half and failed to do much of anything in the second half with his safety the biggest mistake.

“I just felt that we were not in rhythm," Garoppolo said. "We started off pretty good. I felt like we were in a rhythm early, but then we just got away from it. Things did not go our way.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Defense. The one consistent aspect for the Niners this season has been the defense, which has held all three opponents to fewer than 20 points this season. San Francisco forced nine three-and-outs — the most in a game for any team since 2014 — and allowed only 3.7 yards per play.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Pass blocking. The Niners had issues in pass protection even before Williams got hurt with the Broncos exploiting the right side of the line early in the game. Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and right guard Spencer Burford allowed three pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

STOCK UP

Special teams. A year after having one of the worst special teams units, the Niners have been much better this season. The highlight of the game for San Francisco was the punting. Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 51.7 yards per punt with a new average of 44.7. Samuel Womack did a great job downing a punt at the 1 and Denver started two other drives at the 6 following punts.

STOCK DOWN

Garoppolo. After a promising relief appearance in Week 2 after starter Trey Lance got hurt, Garoppolo showed the flaws that led the Niners to trade three first-round picks to draft Lance in 2021. He went 18 for 29 for 211 yards, but missed on some chances at big plays, turned the ball over twice and had the safety.

INJURIES

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is expected to miss about eight weeks. ... TE Ross Dwelley (ribs) is day to day. ... OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) could return to practice this week for the first time since getting hurt in the exhibition opener.

KEY NUMBER

28. The Niners are the 28th team since 2000 to allow 28 or fewer points to the opposing offense in the first three games of the season. The first 27 teams to do it had a combined 74-7 record. San Francisco is 1-2.

NEXT STEPS

The 49ers host the Rams on Monday night in a rematch of last season's NFC title game won by Los Angeles. San Francisco has won the past six regular-season matchups.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 3 drip check: Tom Brady's throwback, coach Ron Rivera's custom kicks

    The best-dressed looks from Week 3 of the NFL season.

  • Frustration growing after Seahawks stumble on defense

    It’s early but there is some clear frustration starting to show with the Seattle Seahawks. While some of the struggles can be attributed to scheme changes and new personnel, giving up 4.9 yards per rush is infuriating and unacceptable for coach Pete Carroll.

  • Roughriders suspend QB Jake Dolegala for one game following impaired driving charge

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders suspended American quarterback Jake Dolegala for one game Monday after he was arrested and charged with impaired driving. The Riders said in a statement Dolegala informed the club Sunday that "he was arrested in Regina over the bye week and charged with impaired driving. "Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences, and we are disappointed in Jake for his actions. We are taking this incident serious

  • What KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said about his pre-halftime exchange with Bieniemy

    The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.

  • Chargers reeling after Slater, Bosa suffer major injuries

    Jacksonville's 38-10 rout on Sunday not only was the Chargers' second straight defeat, but the injury list grew longer as the game wore on. Not only does quarterback Justin Herbert's rib injury remain a concern, but offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will likely miss the rest of the season due to a torn left biceps. The injuries come at the worst possible time for Los Angeles, which was already missing center Corey Linsley because of a knee issue, wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle).

  • Jason Oppenheim Reveals He's Considering Buying a Home in Paris to Spend More Time with Marie-Lou Nurk

    “I think at some point she's probably going to want her own bathroom,” Oppenheim jokes of finding place the new couple can share

  • NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

    "We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here," an NFL executive said.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.