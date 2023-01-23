49ers lasso Cowboys, Bengals bust Bills en route to Championship Weekend I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, January 23, 2023, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

  • NFL Championship Weekend is set with the 49ers taking on the Eagles in the NFC and the Chiefs hosting the Bengals in the AFC

  • Brock Purdy’s ‘Cinderella’ story continued as San Francisco overcame some offensive challenges with a strong defense that got the best of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

  • Joe Burrow marched into snowy Buffalo and dismantled the Bills.

  • The Bills Mafia gave a warm welcome to Damar Hamlin, who was on hand in Buffalo

  • Joe Burrow took a shot at the NFL after Cincinnati’s dominating performance in the divisional round

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Latest Stories

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with rout of Bills

    Cincinnati will travel to Kansas City on Sunday to face Chiefs in AFC title game

  • Joe Burrow speaks after Bengals win against Bills

    Quarterback Joe Burrow speaks to press after the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 win against the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals will head to Kansas City next to face the Chiefs in the AFC championship.

  • How I’m reducing my heart attack risk – and you can too

    I’m wheezing up a hill. Or maybe a slope. Furious, I collapse on a bench. My partner Mike eyes me nervously. “You should get your heart checked,” he says bluntly.

  • Bills' Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game the Bills went on to lose 27-10. The crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive screens at the end zones near the end of the first half. Hamlin, wearing a hooded jacket, stood in front of the windows and raised his arms as if saluting the crowd and encouraging it to get on its feet as the Bengals were facing second-and-goal at their 5.

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lind

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we