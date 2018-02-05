49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo gets a hefty check for the Super Bowl

Did you enjoy your Super Bowl? Yeah? Well, probably not as much as Jimmy Garoppolo. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback got himself a handy $56,000 check even though he was sitting on a couch just like you watching the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots 41-33.

The ex-Patriots backup quarterback surely would have loved for his old team to win, but thanks to a quirk in the NFL’s postseason payouts, Garoppolo got a check no matter how the game ended up. Garoppolo and fellow 49er Cassius Marsh spent nine and 10 games, respectively, with the Patriots this season, and that was enough to entitle them to a full playoff share. How? Because as long as they were on a team’s roster for at least eight games, and weren’t on the roster of another team in the same conference at the time of the playoffs, they get the cash.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Philadelphia Eagles championship gear here!]

Of course, Garoppolo had plenty of reason to pull for his old squad; a Patriots win would have brought him a $112,000 check on top of the $51,000 he got for the Patriots making the AFC championship. It’s not like he needs the money — Garoppolo is reportedly on the verge of signing a big deal with the 49ers — but hey, an extra $56,000 isn’t a bad way to spend a Super Bowl Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made himself a nice little check on Sunday, (AP) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More Super Bowl coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Eagles beat Patriots in epic Super Bowl LII

• Foles’ improbable journey ends with Super Bowl MVP

• Gronk on retirement: ‘I’m going to look at my future’

• Black screen leaves Super Bowl viewers baffled

• NFL’s catch rule factors into Eagles’ game-winning TD

