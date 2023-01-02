49ers edge Raiders in OT for 9th consecutive win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime and the San Francisco 49ers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The victory was especially important for the 49ers (12-4), who can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win against Arizona next week or a loss by Minnesota. San Francisco also has a shot at the No. 1 seed and a bye if Philadelphia loses to the Giants in Week 18.

San Francisco overcame a rare off day from what was the league's top-rated defense entering the game. The 34 points were the most the 49ers have allowed since the Kansas City Chiefs beat them 44-23 on Oct. 23, which also was San Francisco's most recent loss.

Christian McCaffrey helped make sure the Niners wouldn't go down in defeat again, rushing for 121 yards and catching six passes for 72 yards. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the third season and has scored touchdowns in five consecutive games.

The loss eliminated the Raiders (6-10) from playoff contention. They have lost three of their past four games.

Las Vegas quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who replaced Derek Carr after the nine-year starter was benched earlier in the week, completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards. He joined Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the only QBs this season to throw three touchdown passes against the 49ers.

Stidham also threw two interceptions. Tashaun Gipson intercepted Stidham in overtime and returned it 56 yards to set up Gould's short game-winning kick.

Stidham came out firing from the beginning, leading the Raiders to 10 points on their first two drives, the first time San Francisco has allowed an opponent to score on its first two series this season.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, however, matched Stidham's play with two touchdown passes to put San Francisco ahead 14-10 early in the second quarter. It was the fifth game in a row Purdy has thrown multiple TD passes, the longest streak in 49ers history since Jeff Garcia put together an eight-game streak in 2001. Purdy finished 22 for 35 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.

But the Raiders took a 17-14 lead at halftime when Stidham threw a 4-yard fade pass to the left side of the end zone to Davante Adams, who leaped and somehow kept both feet inbounds. That play made Adams the eighth receiver in NFL history with at least three seasons catching 13-plus TD passes. Adams had seven catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Las Vegas took a 24-14 lead early in the third quarter when Stidham found a wide-open Adams for a 60-yard touchdown.

But then the Niners rallied.

The teams traded touchdowns before Gould had a chance to win the game in regulation for the 49ers. However, he missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired.

Brandon Aiyuk had nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown for San Francisco.

INJURIES

49ers: G Aaron Banks (knee) and LB Dre Greenlaw (back) were injured.

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs (hip) went into the locker room in the first quarter but returned in the second quarter. ... LB Darien Butler (concussion) went out in the second quarter.

NOTES: Hunter Renfrow is the only player in Raiders history to catch a pass in each of his first 55 games. ... The Niners have won five of the past six meetings with the Raiders.

UP NEXT

49ers: San Francisco tries to improve its playoff positioning Saturday or Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Raiders: Final game of the season at home Saturday or Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

