What did a 49ers defender tell Rodney Harrison about the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott?

Former New England Patriot Rodney Harrison was on Sunday Night Football talking about conversations he had with San Francisco 49ers defenders ahead of their 7:20 p.m. prime-time game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Harrison shared what one defender said was key to the victory.

“Had an opportunity to speak with a San Francisco 49er’s defender. He told me ‘We want to stop the run, make them one dimensional, we want the ball in Dak Prescott’s hands,’ Wow,” said Harrison.

Later in the broadcast, Cris Collinsworth said there was only one way for Prescott to silence his critics.

“ The only way he [Dak Prescott] can stop that noise is to go out on that field right there and take care of these San Francisco 49ers. He’s fired up and ready to go,” said Collinsworth.