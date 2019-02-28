49ers out of Antonio Brown sweepstakes, report says

One team appears to be out of the running for Antonio Brown.

According to NFL Media, which cited unidentified sources, the 49ers "won’t be in play" for the Steelers wide receiver, who requested a trade from Pittsburgh earlier this month.

The report noted that Niners general manager John Lynch has not engaged in discussions with the Steelers, even though San Francisco was rumored to be one of Brown's preferred destinations.

The Steelers already have made it clear that they would rather not send him to an AFC North team or the Patriots.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Brown clarified that he isn't "angry" with the organization that drafted him in the sixth round in 2010, but he still wants to be dealt. He also discussed Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and his recent remarks about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Colbert said Roethlisberger "has 52 kids under him, quite honestly," and expressed his desire for players to turn to the veteran as a mentor.

"He pretty much just explained what I already had told everyone," Brown said. "He just confirmed it. He confirmed everything I said."

Brown has been active on social media since he missed the Steelers' final week of practice and sat out the regular-season finale against the Bengals amid an alleged feud with Roethlisberger.

He posted a lengthy video on his Instagram account last week while doing cardio on an elliptical, making it clear that he wants a new team, guaranteed money and a different nickname in his fresh start.

The recently dubbed "Mr. Big Chest" has also dealt with some legal troubles, including an alleged domestic dispute and being found guilty of reckless driving after failing to make a court appearance. He had been cited for driving over 100 mph in Pittsburgh in November.