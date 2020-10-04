49ers activate WR Samuel, promote RB Hasty to roster

The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.





The 49ers also placed defensive end Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve.





Samuel broke his foot during the offseason and has missed all three games for the 49ers (2-1), who host the Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) on Sunday night.





The 24-year-old Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season in 2019.





San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he will pick his spots per utilizing Samuel against the Eagles.





"It is his first time back, we have got to be smart with that," Shanahan said. "I know he'll be out there but it won't be his normal role, that's for sure."





Hasty, 24, had two carries for nine yards in a brief call-up with fellow running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman injured.





Ford has been nursing neck and back injuries for the 49ers, who are also without 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and fellow defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Both of those players are out for the season with ACL injuries.





Ford, 29, recorded three tackles while playing on 46 defensive snaps in San Francisco's 24-20 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals.





Reed is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with an MCL sprain sustained in Sunday's 36-9 win over the New York Giants.





Reed, 30, was injured in the first quarter in the 49ers' road game at MetLife Stadium, which was also the site of San Francisco's win over the New York Jets the prior week. In the Week 2 victory, Reed filled in for injured star George Kittle (sprained left knee), posting a team-best seven receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.





Reed, who had six productive seasons with Washington from 2013-18 (including a Pro Bowl selection after the 2016 season), sat out the 2019 season after being forced to step away from the game following a series of concussions that threatened his career. Before his two touchdowns on Sept. 20 against the Jets, his most recent scoring catch came in November 2018, and his latest game with multiple touchdowns occurred in October 2017.





Reed owns 340 career receptions for 3,456 yards and 26 touchdowns in 68 games (35 starts).





Cornerback Jamar Taylor and linebacker Joe Walker were also promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. They will return there after the game.





