49 Students Taken to Hospital After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus and Truck in Pennsylvania

The driver of the truck is believed to have experienced a "medical issue" before the crash, police said

Nearly 50 students were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on collision between a school bus and a tow truck in Pennsylvania.

A total of 49 kids were on board the bus around 8 a.m. local time when it was involved in the crash on State Route 115 in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania State Police Captain Patrick Doherty said at a press conference, streamed by FOX affiliate WOLF-TV.

Based on preliminary information, police said the flat-bed tow truck was heading northbound when the driver seemingly experienced a "medical issue." The truck then crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus.

Raw footage from the scene, shared by ABC affiliate WNEP, showed the bus with damage to its front end.

Related: 2 Sisters Among Victims of Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Go Like This'

The students, who experienced mainly minor injuries, were headed to the Bear Creek Charter School for their second day of school at the time of the crash, police said during the news conference.

A second bus was brought in to transport them from the crash site in Bear Creek Township to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Doherty said.

The drivers of both the school bus and the tow truck sustained “moderate injuries” and were transported to the same hospital, he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jim Smith, CEO of Bear Creek Community Charter School, told The New York Post that four students remained in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon after sustaining moderate injuries.

“Although this is an unfortunate event, we are grateful that there were no serious injuries,” Doherty said at Wednesday’s press conference. “We wish everyone a speedy recovery.”

Story continues

School officials “immediately” began contacting families of students involved in the crash and began the reunification process, according to the PSP captain.

Related: 20-Year-Old with 'Biggest Heart' Dies After Crash Just 'Yards' from Home: 'I Miss Him Dearly,' Says Dad

Parents, bystanders and school staff “rallied to support the students,” Smith said. He also thanked everyone who responded to the incident and helped students during the difficult day.

“We are blessed with a phenomenal level of cooperation among all entities, and that showed today,” the CEO added.

Multiple good Samaritans assisted at the scene of the crash, according to Doherty, who thanked them for their efforts. He thanked the responding agencies for their work at the scene, as well.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, the captain said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.