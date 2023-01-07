With a 49% stake, Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) insiders have a lot riding on the company

If you want to know who really controls Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Imperial Metals regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Imperial Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Imperial Metals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Imperial Metals is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 16% of Imperial Metals. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Norman Edwards, with ownership of 45%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.6% by the third-largest shareholder. Larry G. Moeller, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Lead Director. Furthermore, CEO J. Kynoch is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Imperial Metals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Imperial Metals Corporation. Insiders have a CA$142m stake in this CA$291m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 30% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Imperial Metals (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

