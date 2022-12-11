49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off after brutal leg injury vs. Buccaneers

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon with a brutal leg injury.

Samuel, just before halftime of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fumbled after a three-yard run up the middle of the field. As he was being tackled by Tampa Bay defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, however, Samuel’s left ankle and knee was rolled up on and bent backwards underneath Nunez-Roaches’ thigh.

Samuel remained on the ground for some time after the play was over, clearly in pain. He was eventually carted off the field, and was seen holding his left knee while riding off.

Samuel had 48 receiving yards on four catches and another 21 yards and a touchdown on the ground when he went down. The 49ers held a 21-0 lead when he left.

San Francisco ruled Samuel out officially with a knee injury just after halftime. Specifics about his injury are not yet known.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

