49ers standout Deebo Samuel expected to miss 12-16 weeks after foot surgery

The San Francisco 49ers could be without one of last season’s breakout stars early in 2020. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss 12-16 weeks after having surgery to repair a fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Samuel, 24, suffered the injury during a throwing session with his teammates.

The #49ers standout, who became their go-to WR late in the season and in the playoffs, was primed for a huge 2020. He’s having surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson today and should return within 12-16 weeks. Plenty of time to make an impact, assuming a full recovery. https://t.co/FiAQLhtip2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If that timeline is accurate, Samuel would likely miss the 49ers’ first couple games before he was able to return to action.

The injury could have a major impact on the 49ers. Samuel emerged as a major threat in the playoffs, compiling 229 all-purpose yards over the team’s three postseason games. With Emmanuel Sanders gone, Samuel was a prime candidate to take over at the 49ers’ primary option in 2020.

Samuel should eventually fill that role in 2020, but it will come later than expected. Losing Samuel early will hurt, but the 49ers will be fine once he’s back at full strength.

More from Yahoo Sports: