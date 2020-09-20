49ers' Raheem Mostert records fastest speed in five years on 80-yard TD run

Hey, Raheem, where’s the fire?

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert wasted no time Sunday registering the highest speed the NFL’s Next Gen Stats has recorded in five years, cruising at an insane 23.1 miles per hour en route to an 80-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets.

The romp was on the first play from scrimmage.

It helps that no Jets defender laid a paw on him. Mostert clearly can burn.

#49ers RB Raheem Mostert hit a max speed of 23.09 MPH on his 80-yard Rush TD. That's the fastest max speed by a ball carrier on a play from scrimmage over the last 5 seasons and surpassed his own record that he set... last week, according to @NextGenStats. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 20, 2020

And that’s two straight weeks where Mostert has been moving faster than anyone else.

Raheem Mostert hit 23.09 mph on his game-opening 80-yard TD run, per @NextGenStats. He hit 22.73 mph on his TD catch-and-run last week. Though one-plus weeks, he has the two fastest speeds of any ball-carrier. — Jeremy Bergman 🆗 (@JABergman) September 20, 2020

