49ers' Raheem Mostert records fastest speed in five years on 80-yard TD run

Eric Edholm

Hey, Raheem, where’s the fire?

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert wasted no time Sunday registering the highest speed the NFL’s Next Gen Stats has recorded in five years, cruising at an insane 23.1 miles per hour en route to an 80-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets.

The romp was on the first play from scrimmage.

It helps that no Jets defender laid a paw on him. Mostert clearly can burn.

And that’s two straight weeks where Mostert has been moving faster than anyone else.

