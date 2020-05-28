48North Cannabis Corp. Launches Company's Trail Mix Brand, Ships First Order of PAX Era Pods to OCS

TORONTO, May 28, 2020 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRTH.V - News), is pleased to announce that it has launched its Trail Mix recreational cannabis brand. To that end, the Company shipped the first order of its Trail Mix branded Pax Era Pods, to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") for retail sale.

Trail Mix Pax Era Pod, Daytrip Eclipse (Sativa 70 – 80% THC /

Today, 48North is officially launching its accessible Trail Mix brand to Canadian consumers in the Ontario recreational market. Building on the Company's belief that high-quality cannabis experiences should be available to all, 48North's low-cost production advantage allows the Company to produce this brand at competitive pricing. Looking ahead, Trail Mix will include: additional Pax products, all-in-one disposable pens, dried flower, and pre-rolls.

Trail Mix is the Company's range of sun-grown, rain-watered cannabis. Inspired by the sights and sounds of the great outdoors. Our bold, single strain cannabis lets you choose your own intent: High energy day or low energy night. The world awaits.

At launch, 48North is releasing two Trail Mix products:

Moonlight Shadow Pax Pod (Indica 70 – 80% THC / <1% CBD): This woodsy, outdoor-grown indica with hints of berry and sweet grapes is known for its relaxed effects and body high. Ideal for an evening under the stars.

Daytrip Eclipse Pax Pod (Sativa 70 – 80% THC / <1% CBD): Minty and sweet expect a euphoric, uplifting high with this this sun-kissed, rain-watered sativa. Daytrip Eclipse is grown outdoors and best enjoyed there, too.

"As we continue to listen to consumer feedback, we know that price point is a critical driver of purchasing decisions and are confident this will match demand for more affordable products. With that in mind, the launch of Trail Mix is a critical step in our renewed commitment to improving operations, investing in product development, and supporting high-quality experiences for Canadian consumers," said Charles Vennat, CEO of 48North.

The agreement between PAX Labs – an industry-leading brand, well-known for premium quality and consistency – and Fume Labs is a testament to Fume Labs' and 48North's operational expertise in the production of cannabis products, specializing in concentrate extraction and refining, formulation and filling, and packaging and distribution.

Trail Mix Pax Era Pods will retail at the OCS both online and in retail stores across the province. Looking ahead, in the near-term 48North will be launching the Trail Mix Pax Era Pods in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV:NRTH.V - News) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on manufacturing high-quality products, building progressive and thought-provoking brands, and low-cost cultivation. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates Good:Farm, a 100-acre organic cannabis farm which produces organically grown cannabis, securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("DelShen") and processes cannabis and manufactures next-generation cannabis products at Good & Green Corp. ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for further details concerning the risks associated with the Company's business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and/or results of operations.

