48-year-old Lawrence man placed in custody Saturday morning after late night shooting

One man was placed in custody early Saturday following a Friday night shooting in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the department’s social media.

At 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Heatherwood Drive on multiple reports of gunfire in the area, according to a Facebook post by the Lawrence Kansas Police Department.

Police located a 29-year-old man at the scene who told officers he had engaged in a shooting after a 48-year-old man had tried to shoot him. Neither of the men had been injured by the gunfire.

An investigation determined the 48-year-old fled to a residence in the 1900 block of Heatherwood Drive following the shooting.

Police staged a perimeter and the Lawrence Police Department Tactical Team arrived at the residence with an armored vehicle around 11 p.m.

Using speakers, the tactical team tried to convince the man to walk out of the residence. By 4 a.m., police had entered the residence and arrested the man.

The man was placed into custody and charges have been referred to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, according to the police department’s page.