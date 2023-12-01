48 Movies to Know Before the 2024 Academy Awards

It’s almost an understatement to say that 2023 was the year for cinephiles.

The best films of the year marked a return to auteur season with new features from Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Michael Mann (“Ferrari”), Sofia Coppola (“Priscilla”), Ridley Scott (“Napoleon”), Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), David Fincher (“The Killer”), Richard Linklater (“Hitman”), Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”), Todd Haynes (“May December”), Ari Aster (“Beau Is Afraid”), and Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”).

Of course, Barbenheimer proved that theaters were back with billion-dollar box office numbers, but 2023 was also the year for high-brow streaming features to shake up the system. Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein ode “Maestro” saw Bradley Cooper get back into the director’s chair following Oscar-winning “A Star Is Born,” plus the streamer hosted first-time filmmakers Chloe Domont and Cord Jefferson’s respective films “Fair Play” and “American Fiction,” both produced by Rian Johnson. Apple boasted big-budget “Napoleon” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” financing the epic period pieces.

Indie distributor Neon partnered with Mann for “Ferrari” and is behind Justine Triet’s crime film “Anatomy of a Fall,” which is amongst the expected Best Original Screenplay nominations among a slew of other categories despite not clinching the official French Oscars submission. A24 distributes Celine Song’s “Past Lives” and Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” both heartbreaking, years-spanning romances, along with family drama “The Iron Claw.”

Coppola’s indie period piece “Priscilla” is one of the top contenders for Best Hair and Makeup frontrunners as well as cinematography, with Venice winner “Poor Things,” Greta Gerwig’s culture-changing “Barbie,” and Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster “Oppenheimer” expected to sweep additional categories.

Keep scrolling to see what films are in the running for the 2024 Oscars. The ceremony takes place March 10, 2024.

