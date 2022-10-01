’48 Hrs.’ Director Walter Hill Decries ‘Woke Environment,’ Responds to Recent Criticisms

Legendary director Walter Hill has returned, after far too long, with a new western called “Dead for a Dollar” (in theaters and on PVOD now). But in a new interview with Moviemaker Magazine, he addressed the controversy that surrounded, and ultimately derailed, his last movie – 2016’s “The Assignment,” saying that the criticism of the film was “unfortunate.”

To explain: “The Assignment,” which was initially titled “Tomboy” and then “(Re) Assignment,” is a trashy little neo-noir. It was originally written back in 1978 and its story – of a hitman who becomes a woman (Michelle Rodriguez) thanks to an evil scientist (Sigourney Weaver) – might have been given a pass as recently as Hill’s stint on HBO’s “Tales From the Crypt.” But in 2016, it came across (to some) as callous and cruel. Critics objected (loudly) to its portrayal of trans people, which was seen as simplistic and overwrought.

When asked about “The Assignment,” Hill notes the name change and said it was in service of trying to be “more politically correct” (even though, at the time, critics pointed out that gender reassignment surgery, which the title refers to, is a horribly outdated phrase). “What was unfortunate is there’s nothing in the movie that violates trans theory, and it reinforces trans theory. That is to say, what you are inside your head is what you are,” Hill told MovieMaker. “But I did not completely understand it was too soon to deal with trans stories in a comic-book style film. We’re still in the phase where it is perceived that it must be treated as hallowed ground. I miscalculated. The woke environment is still very pervasive.”

Also Read:

The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them

Hill later said: “I think the problem with ‘The Assignment’ was its timing.” He then opened up about his larger concerns with the industry: “This woke environment, politically correct environment, is a terrible thing. And it hurts. It is death to the arts and it’s death to creativity. There’s no question that there were injustices in the past. Nobody is arguing that point. But how you redress it is how you treat the future.”

One of America’s most underrated auteurs, Hill is responsible for “The Warriors,” “Streets of Fire,” “Extreme Prejudice,” “Trespass” and the two “48 Hrs.” movies, among many others. His latest, “Dead for a Dollar,” stars Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe (re-teaming with Hill for the first time since “Streets of Fire”), Benjamin Bratt and Rachel Brosnahan.

Also Read:

Why ‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Didn’t Want to Bog the Horror Film Down in Mythology