The 48 best sales you can shop this week

There are Columbus Day deals to be had in almost every category this week.

With just a week left before Indigenous People's Day, tons of retailers are kicking off the holiday early with incredible deals on home, smart-tech, kitchen, fashion and more. If you're in the market for something special, there are plenty of sales you can shop right now.

If you want to relax and unwind, shop markdowns on cozy bedding and best-selling mattresses. Planning on pumpkin picking or spending time outside? Pick up fall fashion essentials from brands like Michael Kors and Macy's. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on all the best holiday sales you can shop this week.

Furniture

Need new furniture? Shop deals at Burrow, Overstock, Raymour & Flanigan and more.

Burrow: Furnish your home with must-have pieces from Burrow. Through October 17, shoppers can save $100 on orders of $1,000 or more, $200 on orders of $2,000 or more, $400 on orders of $3,000 or more and $600 on orders of $4,000 or more.

Frontgate: Save up to 20% on dining room furniture—including chairs, tables, bar cabinets and buffets—right now at Frontgate. Plus, shop markdowns on tabletop and entertaining essentials.

Homary: Snag up to 50% off on furniture, home products and Halloween décor through October 15 during the brand's Halloween Pre-Party savings event.

Newton Baby: Outfit your nursery with furniture you can depend on. Pick up a top-rated cribs and mattress from Newton Baby for a 20% markdown starting October 8.

Overstock: Snag big savings on furniture and home goods during Overstock's limited-time savings event. During the deal, you can take home furniture, home décor, bedding and more for an extra 25% discount.

Raymour & Flanigan: Take 10% to 15% off sitewide through Indigenous People's Day weekend.

Mattresses and bedding

Cozy up with can't-miss sales on mattresses and bedding.

Casper: Save up to 20% off sleep bundles at Casper, the brand that makes one of our favorite mattresses.

Echo Terra Beds: Get ready for refreshing sleep. Now through October 31, you can score a latex mattress from Eco Terra Beds for $150 off when you enter promo code SALE150 at checkout.

Leesa: Shop Leesa's Black Friday preview sale and score up to $400 off top-tier mattresses. Meanwhile, shop buy one, get one free pillows and sheet sets when you enter the code COZY at checkout.

Nectar: Our tests found that the Nectar mattress is a great choice for side sleepers. If you fall into that crowd, you can pick up the dreamy mattress for up to $100 off, plus score as much as $399 in sleep accessories for free.

Nest Bedding: Treat yourself to a restful night's sleep this Indigenous People's Day with a luxury mattress from Nest Bedding. Shoppers can save 15% on select mattresses from the customer-favorite sleep retailer through October 18.

Plush Beds: Snag sleep essentials including mattress toppers, pillows and bedding at up to 20% off during Plush Beds' fall sale. Plus, save $1,200 and receive a free plush luxury sheet set when you purchase any bedroom mattress through October 31.

Saatva: When it comes to hybrid mattresses, Saatva makes one of our favorites. If you want to upgrade your sleep set-up, we have good news: Starting October 8, you can save 10% on purchases between $1,000 and $3,000 and 15% on purchases of $3,000 or more.

Tuft & Needle: Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box and right now, you can save 15% on your entire purchase when you bundle a mattress and bedding.

Home and kitchen

Stock up on home and kitchen essentials for the holidays.

Crowd Cow: Sign up for a new member meat subscription box and enjoy $100 off your first three boxes from Crowd Cow, our favorite meat delivery service.

Kohl's: Pick up kitchen, bed and bath essentials as well as fall styles for the whole family at up to 25% off with promo code GET25 through October 6. Starting October 7, use code SAVE15NOW to snag 15% off select items.

Le Creuset: Save $140 on an 8-quart Dutch oven right now at Le Creuset. Plus, score two free mugs when you spend $250 or more with discount code COZY.

Neato Robotics: In the market for a robot vacuum? Neato Robotics makes some of our favorites and through October 16, you can pick up its newest model, the Neato D8, for $200 off the $599.99 list price.

TVs and electronics

Shop epic deals on computers, TVs and tech.

Amazon Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited: New subscribers can snag three months of Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

HP: If you're looking for a new laptop, monitor, printer or computer accessory, HP has you covered. Now through October 9, the retailer is hosting its HP Days sale with up to 47% off tech products, free shipping and an extra 5% discount on select items with promo code HPDAYS5.

Lenovo: Save up to 66% on select laptops, desktops and electronics during Lenovo's Semi Annual sale.

Samsung: Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 4K TVs right now.

Fashion and beauty

Refresh your wardrobe for fall with killer discounts at Michael Kors, Macy's, Urban Outfitters and more.

Eddie Bauer: Shop the fall sale at Eddie Bauer and take 30% off seasonal styles for women, men and kids. Meanwhile, save even more on select footwear, rainwear and active styles.

JCPenney: Now through October 10, you can pick up must-have styles for the whole family for an extra 30% off when you enter promo code FAMILY36 at checkout.

Macy's: Score luxe fashion pieces from Macy's with markdowns of up to 60% off starting October 6. Plus, use promo code FALL to take an extra 20% off select already discounted sale items.

Michael Kors: Refresh your fall wardrobe and save big on new arrivals from Michael Kors. You can shop full-price handbags, wallets, watches and more for 25% off through Indigenous People's Day weekend.

Milani: Shop buy two, get one free lipsticks at Milani (the brand that makes our favorite affordable mascara!) when you use coupon code SMILE at checkout through October 30.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Save 25% on Michael Michael Kors products at Saks Fifth Avenue through October 11. Meanwhile, you can also snag 25% off new arrivals and 15% off beauty products.

Sephora: Stock up on premier hair care products at up to 50% off through October 10.

Ugg: Keep your feet warm all winter with up to 30% off cozy styles at Ugg. The limited-time deal includes boots, socks, loungewear, sweaters and more.

Ulta Beauty: Need to refresh your haircare routine? Pick up must-have hair products at up to 50% off through October 23 during the Gorgeous Hair event.

Under Armour: Shop outlet items from Under Armour at 40% off, plus snag an extra 25% off with code EXTRA25, starting October 7.

Urban Outfitters: Pick up new moisturizers and makeup from Urban Outfitters at 20% off during the brand's fall beauty sale through October 5. Meanwhile, save up to 40% on select items starting October 7.

Toys and kids' fashion

Pick up must-have styles for your little ones at can't-beat prices this week.

Carter's: Pick up fall styles and Halloween outfits for the little ones at up to 50% off at Carter's. The sitewide deal includes tons of markdowns on clothes for babies, toddlers and kids.

Hanna Andersson: Looking for a cute pajama set for your kids to wear on Christmas morning? You can shop the brand's legendary holiday jammies at up to 30% off right now at Hanna Andersson. Meanwhile, you can score up to 50% off Halloween and baby clothes and up to 40% off almost everything else sitewide.

OshKosh B'gosh: Shop fleece hoodies, pants, denim, polos, dresses and more for babies, toddlers, boys and girls at up to 50% off. Plus, get free shipping on orders above $35.

Appliances

Save on appliances with markdowns at The Home Depot, Lowe's, Samsung and more.

AJ Madison: Shop deep discounts on appliances and appliance bundles from best-selling brands like Frigidaire, Samsung, Bosch and more.

Appliances Connection: Save big on top-tier laundry, kitchen and bathroom appliances during the Appliances Connection sale. During the deal, you can shop select refrigerators and ranges at up to 10% off and select laundry pairs and beverage centers at up to 20% off.

The Home Depot: Shoppers can score markdowns of up to 15% on select refrigerators and up to 25% on select laundry and kitchen products during the fall savings event.

Lowe's: Shop deep discounts on select special value ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and more through October 20.

Samsung: Save 10% when buy three or more select appliances at Samsung.

Sears: Snag as much as 30% off top-rated machines at Sears, plus save an addition 10% on select appliances purchases of $599 or more through October 16.

Lifestyle

Whether you need a new suitcase or want to stock up on pet essentials, there are plenty of lifestyle deals going on right now.

AeroGarden: Summer may be over, but thanks to AeroGarden, there's plenty of ways to put your green thumb to use as temperatures fall. Right now, you can save up to 40% on best-selling indoor gardens, plus unlock 20% off (or more!) everything else with code GREEN20.

Backcountry: Hitting the slopes this winter? Stock up on durable and warm outdoor gear at as much as 60% off during Backcountry's Winter Forecast Sale.

Chewy: Treat your furry friend to some new treats or toys with pet-approved discounts on dog and cat food, grooming products and more. Stock up on bones and bars your pup will love with buy one, get one 50% off select dog treats with promo code LOVEYOURDOG.

Mirror: Get free delivery and installation (a $250 value) when you purchase a The Mirror workout machine and enter discount code OCTOBER21 at checkout.

Samsonite: Now that travel restrictions are being lifted, you might need a new suitcase. Luckily, you can shop best-selling luggage, bags and backpacks at 20% markdowns right now at Samsonite.

Quay Australia: Need a pair of new sunnies? Choose from dozens of trendy pairs at Quay Australia and get 15% off when you buy at least two pairs of shades with discount code LUCKY15.

