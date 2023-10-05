48 Actually-Cool Tights and Leg Warmers to Wear This Fall

Brooke Frischer
·2 min read
<p>Photos: Getty Images; Artwork: Brooke Fricsher/Fashionista</p>

Photos: Getty Images; Artwork: Brooke Fricsher/Fashionista

It's safe to say that colored tights and leg warmers are having a significant resurgence — whether worn as intended or even as a replacement for pants altogether. "It" girls of the moment like Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo have slowly but surely been integrating the trend back into our psyches — and making the bunched-up fabric and maximalist hosiery look extremely good.

Just as most trends nowadays, this one is heavily rooted in the revival of Y2K aesthetics that hasn't released its grip on Gen Z for years now. Cultural moments that have stood the test of time like Selena Gomez's opaque red tights in her 2009 "Naturally" music video or Nicole Richie taking literally any red carpet opportunity to spotlight some fuzzy leg warmers have continued to influence our brain two decades later — whether consciously or not.

Though the fad might seem like a return of nonsensical clothing, sometimes your wardrobe is just meant to be a bit silly at times. Besides, as Rae told Fashionista in a 2021 interview, "If people aren't questioning what you're doing, you're not doing anything interesting enough, you know?"

<p>Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV</p>

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

<p>Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images</p>

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

While some who grew up during the height of maximalist leg accessories might look back hesitantly on what are essentially extensions for pants, the current generation of style stars is exemplifying their disagreement by including them in a slew of their latest best-dressed moments.

Below, click through each gallery of different styles to shop for your new styling obsession.

Leg Warmers

<p>KKCO Demi Pointe Nonna Leg Warmers, <s>$105</s> $78, <a href="https://rstyle.me/+604lczgII1Tj_P0lo9VWSg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">available here</a> (One Size)</p>

KKCO Demi Pointe Nonna Leg Warmers, $105 $78, available here (One Size)

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

Thigh- and Knee-High Stockings

<p>Savage X Fenty Legs for Days Stay-Up Stockings, $40, <a href="https://rstyle.me/+EJSIDbSYZP7WrzHkw5T_9A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">available here</a> (sizes XS-3X)</p>

Savage X Fenty Legs for Days Stay-Up Stockings, $40, available here (sizes XS-3X)

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

Patterned Tights

<p>Wolford Heart Tights, <s>$55</s> $36, <a href="https://www.wolfordshop.com/heart-tights/14960.html?dwvar_14960_color=3149&utm_term=&utm_campaign=US+%7C+Performance+Max+%7C+Feed+Only&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6583343672&hsa_cam=20570272528&hsa_grp=&hsa_ad=&hsa_src=x&hsa_tgt=&hsa_kw=&hsa_mt=&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwsKqoBhBPEiwALrrqiKvrG_jFk7Re5I0iX8ohZa0JjcterDWd3d9kohgIY28Wi6hJs6xlABoCx2QQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">available here</a> (sizes XS-L)</p>

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

Graphic Print Tights

<p>Jean Paul Gaultier Pink & Yellow 'The Body Flower' Tights, $290, <a href="https://rstyle.me/+U8RIcxNj4LfxanCgt7Wt0w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">available here</a> (sizes XXS-XXL)</p>

Jean Paul Gaultier Pink & Yellow 'The Body Flower' Tights, $290, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

Bow-Embellished Tights

<p>Nodress Black Bowknot Purple Fishnet Stockings, $58, <a href="https://nodress67.com/collections/tights/products/shy045-black-bowknot-purple-fishnet-stockings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">available here</a> (One Size)</p>

Nodress Black Bowknot Purple Fishnet Stockings, $58, available here (One Size)

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

Satin Finish and Metallic Tights

<p>Calzedonia Super Shiny Tights, $20, <a href="https://rstyle.me/+9YVt851tNEy4AMKOumJsRQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">available here</a> (sizes S-L)</p>

Calzedonia Super Shiny Tights, $20, available here (sizes S-L)

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

Opaque Color Tights

<p>Falke Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights, $40, <a href="https://www.falke.com/us_en/p/pure-matt-50-den-women-tights/43150_1851/?size=M-L&gclid=CjwKCAjwsKqoBhBPEiwALrrqiLwfx-QFvPPoGlG-DvNZyyXoQebOyXK5XBOuWCUYHfM08hGB3pMe5BoCcqcQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">available here</a> (sizes S-XL)</p>

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

Classic Black Tights

<p>Thom Browne Black Fine Merino Wool 4-Bar Opaque Rib Tights, <a href="https://rstyle.me/+v1D5yTxd1p1Yf5iRRNJ0hQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:available here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">available here</a> (sizes XXXS-XXL)</p>

Thom Browne Black Fine Merino Wool 4-Bar Opaque Rib Tights, available here (sizes XXXS-XXL)

View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.