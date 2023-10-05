48 Actually-Cool Tights and Leg Warmers to Wear This Fall

Photos: Getty Images; Artwork: Brooke Fricsher/Fashionista

It's safe to say that colored tights and leg warmers are having a significant resurgence — whether worn as intended or even as a replacement for pants altogether. "It" girls of the moment like Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo have slowly but surely been integrating the trend back into our psyches — and making the bunched-up fabric and maximalist hosiery look extremely good.

Just as most trends nowadays, this one is heavily rooted in the revival of Y2K aesthetics that hasn't released its grip on Gen Z for years now. Cultural moments that have stood the test of time like Selena Gomez's opaque red tights in her 2009 "Naturally" music video or Nicole Richie taking literally any red carpet opportunity to spotlight some fuzzy leg warmers have continued to influence our brain two decades later — whether consciously or not.

Though the fad might seem like a return of nonsensical clothing, sometimes your wardrobe is just meant to be a bit silly at times. Besides, as Rae told Fashionista in a 2021 interview, "If people aren't questioning what you're doing, you're not doing anything interesting enough, you know?"

While some who grew up during the height of maximalist leg accessories might look back hesitantly on what are essentially extensions for pants, the current generation of style stars is exemplifying their disagreement by including them in a slew of their latest best-dressed moments.

Below, click through each gallery of different styles to shop for your new styling obsession.

Leg Warmers

KKCO Demi Pointe Nonna Leg Warmers, $105 $78, available here (One Size)

Thigh- and Knee-High Stockings

Savage X Fenty Legs for Days Stay-Up Stockings, $40, available here (sizes XS-3X)

Patterned Tights

Wolford Heart Tights, $55 $36, available here (sizes XS-L)

Graphic Print Tights

Jean Paul Gaultier Pink & Yellow 'The Body Flower' Tights, $290, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Bow-Embellished Tights

Nodress Black Bowknot Purple Fishnet Stockings, $58, available here (One Size)

Satin Finish and Metallic Tights

Calzedonia Super Shiny Tights, $20, available here (sizes S-L)

Opaque Color Tights

Falke Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights, $40, available here (sizes S-XL)

Classic Black Tights

Thom Browne Black Fine Merino Wool 4-Bar Opaque Rib Tights, available here (sizes XXXS-XXL)

