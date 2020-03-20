Work on 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Will Continue, Despite Postponement

Click here to read the full article.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced it is indefinitely postponing the ceremony for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled to be held in June at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

“Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June,” NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time.”

The adjustment is merely the most recent decision NATAS has made with regards to events in recent days. NATAS announced last week that both the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards dinner and the 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony had been postponed due to the public health crisis. But the significance of the postponement of the Daytime Emmy Awards looms large, given that both of last week’s announcements were for events scheduled to be held in April, nearly three months before Emmy festivities were due to begin.

“These were extremely difficult decisions to make, but at the end of the day the health and safety of our event attendees and staff must remain our paramount concern,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring public heath authorities’ guidance, seeking feedback from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context.”

Despite the postponement, work behind the scenes on the event continues. Unlike the Primetime Emmys, which boast a May 31 eligibility deadline, submissions for the Daytime Emmys were due on January 15, meaning that the widespread production shutdowns are occurring well after eligible programming was completed and entered for review and nominations were scheduled to be announced on April 27. There has been no indication if nominations will still be announced in that time frame.

“While we realize this is disappointing, this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our Awards judging processes,” Daytime Emmy Awards executive director Brent Stanton said in a statement. “Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this Spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”

