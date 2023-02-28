With 47% ownership, SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in SmartFinancial implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 49% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SmartFinancial.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SmartFinancial?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

SmartFinancial already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SmartFinancial, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SmartFinancial is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 7.4% of shares outstanding. Kenneth Lehman is the second largest shareholder owning 6.7% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.4% of the company stock. In addition, we found that William Carroll, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SmartFinancial

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in SmartFinancial, Inc.. Insiders own US$74m worth of shares in the US$459m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 37% stake in SmartFinancial. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SmartFinancial better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

