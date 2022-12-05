With 47% ownership, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) insiders have a lot at stake

A look at the shareholders of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers.

View our latest analysis for Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Terrence Moolman with 47% of shares outstanding. With 5.8% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Allan Gray Limited and Ninety One UK Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited. It has a market capitalization of just R3.4b, and insiders have R1.6b worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

