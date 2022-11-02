With 47% ownership in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week’s 4.2% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. One-year return to shareholders is currently 20% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ADTRAN Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ADTRAN Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in ADTRAN Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ADTRAN Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ADTRAN Holdings. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. EGORA Holding GmbH is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.6% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of ADTRAN Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$26m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 43% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 7.9% stake in ADTRAN Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ADTRAN Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ADTRAN Holdings (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

