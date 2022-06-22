47-year-old man swimming with friends drowns near Rattlesnake Bar on Folsom Lake

A 47-year-old man drowned in the Rattlesnake Bar area of Folsom Lake on Tuesday, according to State Parks officials.

Around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, park rangers received a call about the man going missing while swimming in the upper part of the reservoir with two women toward a nearby island. Richard Preston, a spokesman for California State Parks, said that the two women alerted authorities after reaching the island and realizing the man was no longer behind them.

Lifeguards located the man around 1:40 p.m., Preston said. He was found in 15 to 20 feet of water, about 75 to 100 feet from shore. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.