47-year-old magazine in Labrador building lists of residential school students

·3 min read

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — Prize money from book awards and royalties is helping a beloved 47-year-old magazine and archive in Labrador compile lists of people who were forced to attend the region's residential schools.

Them Days magazine has issued a call to its followers and subscribers asking them to fill out a form detailing when and where they attended a residential school. Respondents can also provide information about their experiences and list names of people they lived with in the dorms.

It's all part of an effort to piece together the history of residential schools in Labrador, says Them Days editor Aimee Chaulk.

"I'm hoping that it will add to our knowledge of the schools, because so much has been unspoken," Chaulk said in a recent interview. "I think even just knowing who went there will help us acknowledge what happened."

Newfoundland and Labrador was home to five dormitory-style residential schools, the last of which closed in 1980. Their survivors were shut out of the 2008 federal apology for residential facilities in Canada, with the Conservative government at the time arguing Ottawa was not responsible for their establishment.

Four of the schools were in Labrador and one was in St. Anthony, on Newfoundland’s Northern Peninsula. They were operated by the Newfoundland government, which was not part of Canada until 1949, by the International Grenfell Association and by missionaries from the Protestant Moravian church.

Their omission from the federal apology is why Newfoundland and Labrador's dormitories are rarely included in national listings or on maps of the country's former residential schools. It's also part of the reason why there's still so much that's not known about the province's residential school system, including the people forced to attend, Chaulk said.

"It still kind of feels like we're an asterisk," she added.

In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., to deliver a federal apology for the abuse, cultural loss and neglect endured by Innu, Inuit and NunatuKavut children at the schools. The apology only applied to the years after the province joined Canada in 1949, "so anyone who went to the schools before 1949 was left out of that," Chaulk said.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government also promised an apology in 2017, but its plans have been delayed, most recently by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau's apology was part of a $50-million settlement agreement, which included the hiring of Memorial University adjunct Prof. Andrea Procter to compile stories from survivors and document the history of the schools.

Procter published her findings in a 2020 book, "A Long Journey: Residential Schools in Labrador and Newfoundland," and she has donated all royalties and prize money — including a $1,000 Atlantic Book Award win last year — to Them Days. She said the advisory committee who helped her with the book came up with the idea of creating a database of former residential school students.

"It was their wish that people be named as a way of commemorating them and retaining their memories," Procter said in an interview Monday.

Them Days, Procter said, was an obvious choice to lead the effort: the magazine has been piecing together Labrador's history since 1975, and it's well-loved and respected throughout the region.

Chaulk said that so far, the response has been positive. She published the call for names and information in the last issue, and she sent out a notice to all of the publication's subscribers. There's also a notice on the magazine's website about the online form.

"The people who have sent them in, a lot of them have made little notes saying, 'Thank you so much for doing this,'" she said. "We just want to respect everyone's experience."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.

— Written by Sarah Smellie in St. John's, N.L.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19, but says symptoms are 'mild'

    VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. Horgan announced on his verified Twitter account that he tested positive for COVID-19 today. He says his symptoms are mild and he is thankful to be fully vaccinated. Horgan, who recently underwent radiation treatments for throat cancer, says he is following public health guidelines, so he is isolating and working from home until his symptoms resolve. The premier was at the legislatu

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • U of W planning ‘gradapalooza' convocation

    Following countless COVID-19 convocation disruptions over the last two years, the University of Winnipeg is planning a "gradapalooza" to invite alumni who missed out on their original traditional cap-and-gown celebrations back to the downtown campus. Post-secondary institutions across the province have confirmed respective plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies this spring as pre-pandemic activities resume across society, now that virtually all public-health measures have disappeared. The

  • New COVID-19 vaccine policy for federal workers expected Wednesday

    OTTAWA — The federal government is planning to update its policy on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for its workers on Wednesday. The government is obligated to review the policy after six months, and that timeline runs out this week. While the review could deem the mandate is no longer necessary, the government could also opt to expand it to encourage more members of the public service to get a booster shot. "Any decisions will be based on science and the advice of public health officials," Mona Fo

  • Two people and dog swept away by king tide at NSW Central Coast beach

    The tide swallowed the group as king tides hit the east coast of NSW.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • KHL player leaves in ambulance after taking slapshot to head in playoff game

    A scary moment transpired in a game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk.

  • Flames' Gaudreau named second star, Habs' Caufield top rookie for March

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL's second star for March, while Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was named the month's top rookie. Gaudreau ranked second in the league with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in March as the Flames posted a 9-4-3 record and built a five-point cushion atop the Pacific Division. The 28-year-old had seven multi-point performances, highlighted by his first career five-assist outing March 26 against Edmonton and his sixth car

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for three players and a second-round draft choice. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves. Pittsburgh moved one point behind the idle

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

    Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • FIFA 2026 in Edmonton could generate millions in economic spinoff

    The province could reap economic benefits for years if Edmonton wins its bid to co-host the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in 2026, Explore Edmonton says. The city corporation, mandated with attracting visitors and events to the city, estimates the bid could translate to $750 million in economic impact. "Our projections are conservative," Daniel St. Pierre, director of strategic communications, told CBC News Wednesday. "We estimate that this will bring about $750 million, give or take, into Al

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s