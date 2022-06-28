46 people found dead in tractor-trailer after suspected smuggling incident in Texas: Officials

MELISSA GAFFNEY and QUINN OWEN
·4 min read
At least 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio in a suspected case of human smuggling, officials said Monday.

An additional 16 people -- 12 adults and four children -- were transported to area hospitals after what officials called a "mass casualty event."

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said a worker nearby heard a cry for help at about 5:50 p.m. local time and found the trailer with the doors partially opened and a number of deceased people inside.

It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer but did not have a visibly working air-conditioning unit, or water, according to officials.

The victims transported to area hospitals were hot to the touch and all suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said.

There are no child fatalities that officials know of, Hood added.

Three people are in custody, officials said, adding that this is now a federal investigation.

PHOTO: Members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, where at least 46 people, were found dead. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told ABC News that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call on Monday regarding an alleged human smuggling event and, upon arriving at the scene, confirmed the death of more than 40 people.

"HSI continues its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled," the ICE spokesperson said. "To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. All calls are kept confidential."

PHOTO: Police block the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered in San Antonio, Texas June 27, 2022. (Eric Gay/AP)
Homeland Security Investigations, the arm of ICE responsible for taking down smuggling networks, confirmed in a statement that the incident is being treated as a suspected case of human smuggling.

"Details will be released as they are available, the criminal investigation remains ongoing," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement. "HSI continues its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities."

PHOTO: Emergency vehicles respond to the scene of at least 42 people found dead in 18-wheeler on Southwest Side of San Antonio, Texas, June 27, 2022. (KSAT)
San Antonio Fire-Rescue told ABC News that HSI and CBP are taking over the investigation from local San Antonio authorities.

MORE: What is Title 42? Amid backlash, Biden administration defends use of Trump-era order to expel migrants

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said he was "horrified" by the incident.

"Horrified at this tragic loss of life near San Antonio," Magnus said in response to the news. "This speaks to the desperation of migrants who would put their lives in the hands of callous human smugglers who show no regard for human life."

CBP is the umbrella agency of the U.S. Border Patrol, which responded to assist at the scene and is supporting ICE in the federal investigation.

"We will be working with our federal, state and local partners to assist in every way possible with this investigation," Magnus said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeted that he was "heartbroken by the tragic loss of life today and am praying for those still fighting for their lives."

"Far too many lives have been lost as individuals -- including families, women, and children -- take this dangerous journey," he wrote, adding: "Human smugglers are callous individuals who have no regard for the vulnerable people they exploit and endanger in order to make a profit. We will work alongside our partners to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable and continue to take action to disrupt smuggling networks."

MORE: 4 people, including infant, freeze to death being smuggled across US-Canada border

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more details on the Biden administration's efforts to combat human smuggling and unauthorized migration in conjunction with the Summit of the Americas held in Los Angeles.

The series of operations launched across the Western Hemisphere is part of the largest human smuggling crackdown ever seen in the region, with more than 1,300 deployed personnel and nearly 2,000 smugglers arrested in just two months.

Agencies from across the administration, including the intelligence community and the U.S. Treasury Department, have engaged to disrupt smuggling operations in real-time and strip down the financial backing of the transnational criminal organizations that coordinate these crimes.

"The Biden administration is focused on putting these organizations out of business," DHS said in a recent statement prior to this incident. "But human smuggling is, by definition, a transnational problem and we are committed to working with our regional partners in the Americas to commit our collective expertise and resources to put an end to human smuggling."

ABC News' Josh Margolin, Luke Barr and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

