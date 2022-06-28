'Nothing short of a horrific human tragedy': 46 dead, 16 injured after abandoned trailer found in Texas, officials say

Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Forty-six people were found dead and 16 others were taken to hospitals Monday after a tractor-trailer containing suspected migrants was found abandoned in a remote area of San Antonio amid soaring temperatures in Texas, officials said.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, a city worker heard a cry for help from the truck shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and discovered the gruesome scene. Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground near the trailer as a grim symbol of the calamity.

16 people found inside the truck are being treated at a hospital, Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said, including 12 adults and four children, who he referred to as teenagers and young adults. None of those who died were children, Hood said.

"They were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion," Hood said, later adding that there were no signs of water or working air conditioning unit on the semi-truck.

The home countries of the immigrants and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road was not immediately known.

Hood said those still alive were too weak to help themselves out of the truck. Temperature highs in the San Antonio area were expected to reach the 90s to near 100 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Three people have been taken into custody, McManus confirmed Monday, adding: "We don’t know if they are absolutely connected to this or not.

The investigation has been turned over to federal authorities, McManus said.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the deaths were "nothing short of a horrific human tragedy."

Monday's deaths are the most recent incident officials believe to be related to border crossings. In March 2021, 13 people, including the driver, were killed when an SUV packed with at least 25 migrants, who authorities said entered the country illegally, crashed into a semi-truck in Southern California.

Months later, a van carrying 29 suspected migrants crashed in remote southern Texas, killing at least 10 people and injuring 20 others.

FAST MONEY, DEADLY RESULTS: Smugglers lure US teens to transport migrants

'THEY RUN OUT OF WATER AND THEY DIE': More migrants risk entering US during dangerous summer months

In years past, the number of crossings by undocumented migrants typically waned during summer months, as many avoided the lethal summer heat. Faced with U.S. policies that delay their entry and deteriorating conditions in their home countries, more asylum seekers have been trying to enter during summer, leading U.S. Border Patrol officials to issue warnings and train its agents to help keep migrants from perishing in the sun.

“We know there’s been increasing volumes (of migrants crossing the border) over the past 6 months, 12 months,” Nirenberg said.

In May, border agents and officials encountered 239,416 migrants at the southwest border — up from 180,597 the previous May, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics released earlier this month. June numbers are still being compiled, but migrant shelter officials expect equally high numbers as last year, when more than 189,304 migrants crossed over, a two-decade high.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican running for reelection and critic of President Joe Biden's immigration policy, was quick to blame the deaths on the commander in chief.

"These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies," Abbott said on Twitter. "They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Rubén Minutti Zanatta, Consul General of Mexico in San Antonio, said in a tweet he was waiting outside San Antonio on Monday night waiting for federal authorities to release the nationalities of the deceased.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that two of the 16 injured were Guatemalans.

Contributing: Rick Jervis, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Antonio semitrailer found: 46 suspected migrants dead, 16 injured

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence

    The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is holding a surprise hearing on Tuesday with an unidentified witness, cloaking the last-minute proceedings in extraordinary secrecy and raising expectations for new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. The committee’s investigation has been ongoing during the hearings, which started three weeks ago, and the nine-member panel has continued to probe the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6 from British filmmaker Alex Holder.

  • 'Stacks of bodies': 46 dead migrants found in truck in Texas

    SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) -The bodies of 46 dead migrants were discovered inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas, city officials said, in one of the most deadly recent incidents of human smuggling along the U.S.-Mexico border. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found "stacks of bodies" and no signs of water in the truck, which was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts. Sixteen other people found inside the trailer were transported to hospitals for heat stroke and exhaustion, including four minors, but no children were among the dead, the department said.

  • 46 people found dead in tractor-trailer after suspected smuggling incident in Texas: Officials

    At least 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio in a suspected case of human smuggling, officials said Monday. An additional 16 people -- 12 adults and four children -- were transported to area hospitals after what officials called a "mass casualty event." San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said a worker nearby heard a cry for help at about 5:50 p.m. local time and found the trailer with the doors partially opened and a number of deceased people inside.

  • Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Best fashion from Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and more

    Wimbledon 2022 is here to serve up great tennis and affordable celebrity fashion available to shop and wear for summers to come.

  • London lions prep for pride with a rainbow heart

    STORY: The ZSL London Zoo's asiatic lioness Arya was seen curiously sniffing and scratching on the heart while male lion Bhanu could be seen keeping more of a distance.The heart was handmade by zookeepers and scented with ginger and cardamom - the lions' favorite spices - as a sensory treat.According to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the pair of asiatic lions are among the rarest and largest cats. Asiatic lions survive in the wild in only one forest in India.The display comes ahead of London's annual pride parade on Saturday, July 2.

  • Risk level for COVID-19 is now high in Stanislaus, nearby counties, according to CDC

    To calculate the risk level in counties, the CDC looks at new cases in the last seven days, along with hospital admissions.

  • Wimbledon 2022: Lily Miyazaki targets top 100 after 'amazing' Wimbledon debut

    Lily Miyazaki believes reaching the top 100 is a realistic goal after pushing Caroline Garcia on her ‘amazing’ Wimbledon debut.

  • The Fall of Roe May Save Democrats in the Midterms, at Least in the Suburbs

    College-educated women in the suburbs, a group that often decides elections, were particularly galvanized by Friday's ruling.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon