TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUMENTO CAPITAL VIII CORP. ("AMU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated February 4, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 8, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.50 per share).
Listing Date:
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on February 16, 2021.
Commence Date:
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on February 17, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 2,000,000
Escrowed Shares:
1,000,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
AMU.P
CUSIP Number:
05151X103
Agent:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Agent's Options:
100,000 options to purchase one share at $0.50 for a period of five
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated February 4, 2021.
Company Contact:
Paul Pathak
Company Address:
TD North, 77 King St W Tower Suite 700 Toronto, ON M5K1G8
Company Phone Number:
(416) 644-9964
Company email:
______________________________________
GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN") ("GRN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday February 17, 2021, under the symbol "GRN" and "GRN.WT".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GRN" nor "GRN.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after Tuesday February 16, 2021, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20
Payable Date: March 1, 2021
Record Date: February 22, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: February 19, 2021:
________________________________________
21/02/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
3,360,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
January 31, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 31, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.50
These warrants were previously extended from September 5, 2020 to January 31, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 4, 2020. These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,720,000 shares with 3,360,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 5, 2019.
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
2,555,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 2, 2021 (1,765,000 warrants)
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
July 31, 2021 (1,765,000 warrants)
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,110,000 shares with 2,555,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 1, 2020.
________________________________________
CONTAGIOUS GAMING INC. ("CNS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $425,000.
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
2444384 Ontario Inc.
Y
200,000
0.05
4,000,000
Gulfstream Capital Corp.
Y
90,000
0.05
1,800,000
Loverock Consulting Corp.
Y
90,000
0.05
1,800,000
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 12, 2021.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.05 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.075 per share for an 18-month period
Number of Placees:
28 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
200,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
CDN$33,250 in cash, 285,000 common shares and 285,000 finder warrants
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 543,478 common shares at a deemed value of $0.184 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2021.
________________________________________
E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2021:
Number of Shares:
6,793,300 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.185 per share
Warrants:
6,793,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,793,300 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.65 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
29 Placees
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.- $169,051.27 cash; 142,659 Broker Warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:47 p.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("FEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 25, 2021:
Number of Shares:
25,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.175 for a two- year period, subject to acceleration
Number of Placees:
100 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
James Tuer
Y
500,000
Peter Krag-Hansen
Y
250,000
Mark Gibson
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
3,423,000
[11 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $900 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,656,875 shares at a deemed price of CAD$1.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for approximately CAD$3,188,250 (US$2,500,000) from the Company's long-term credit facility with BDC Capital Inc.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2021:
Units
Number of Shares:
3,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.05 per share
Warrants:
3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.10 per share for a 60-month period
Special Warrants
Number of Special Warrants:
2,000,000 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant is convertible into one Unit
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.05 per Special Warrant
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Waterloo Mining Inc. (Daniel Noone)
Y
700,000
John Patrick Sheridan
Y
2,000,000
1283676 Alberta Inc.
(Rosseau Asset Management)
Y
2,000,000 Special Warrants
Finder's Fee:
CDN$1,000 in cash payable to iAC Securities.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective February 8, 2021, the Company's final prospectus supplement dated February 3, 2021 qualifying the distribution of 1,858,736 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec) at a price of US$13.45 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$24,999,999.20.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 8, 2021.
Offering:
1,616,293 Common Shares
Price:
US$13.45 per Common Share.
Underwriter(s):
H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC
Underwriter(s) Commission:
The underwriters were paid a cash commission of US$1,874,999.94
Over-Allotment Option:
The over-allotment option was exercised for 242,443 Common Shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 3, 2021 and news releases dated February 3, 2021, February 8, 2021 and February 10, 2021.
________________________________________
KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company to Pierre Monet and 2,000,000 common shares of the Company to Sylvain Duvernay over a 36 month period, as part of their compensation as chief financial officer and chief executive officer respectively, pursuant to their employment agreements dated October 15, 2020.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 7, 2021.
GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires de la société à Pierre Monet et 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires de la société à Sylvain Duvernay sur une période de 36 mois, dans le cadre de leur compensation en tant que chef de la direction financière et chef de la direction de la société respectivement, suite à leur contrats d'emploi datés du 15 octobre 2020.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 7 janvier 2021.
__________________________________________
LARA EXPLORATION LTD. ("LRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
2,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 26, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 26, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.70
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 28, 2019.
________________________________________
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 11, 2021:
Number of Shares:
4,958,212 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.33 per share
Warrants:
4,958,212 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,958,212 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.44
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
23 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Shimmy Posen
Y
90,909
Roger Dahn
Y
50,000
James Richardson
Y
25,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
60,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
$29,482.20 cash; 89,340 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.44
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Expire February 11, 2023
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated August 4, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
$350,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 7,000,000 common shares if converted on the first year at a
Maturity date:
August 6, 2023
Interest rate:
10.0 % per annum
Warrants:
1,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.075 per share until August 6, 2023, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 7, 2020.
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)
TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN: 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 août 2020:
Débenture convertible:
350 000 $
Prix de conversion:
Le capital est convertible en 7 000 000 actions ordinaires s'il est converti durant
Date d'échéance:
6 août 2023
Taux d'intérêt:
10 % par année
Bons de souscription :
1 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 000 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,075 $ par action jusqu'au 6 août 2023, assujetti à une clause d'accélération
Nombre de souscripteurs:
1 souscripteur
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraires d'intémédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 7 août 2020.
_______________________________________
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. ("MUN")
BULLETIN TYPE: PRIVATE PLACEMENT NON-BROKERED
BULLETIN DATE: FEBRUARY 12, 2021
TSX VENTURE TIER 2 COMPANY
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 25, 2021:
Number of Shares:
19,287,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per share
Warrants:
9,643,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,643,750 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right
Number of Placees:
42 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# ofShares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
375,000
2 placees
Finder's Fee:
Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. – $60,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N") ("N.WT.B") ("N.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:24 a.m. PST, Feb. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N") ("N.WT.B") ("N.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NANOXPLORE INC. ("GRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
NanoXplore Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus dated February 5, 2021, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.
Offering:
The Offering consisted of the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares
Offering Price:
$4.00 per Common Share
Underwriters:
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Paradigm
Underwriters' Commission:
The Underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 5% of the
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated February 5, 2021.
The Exchange has been advised that a total of 11,500,000 Common Shares, including 1,500,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $4.00 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $46,000,000.
NANOXPLORE INC. (« GRA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX
NanoXplore Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément à un prospectus simplifié daté du 5 février 2021, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.
Offre :
Le placement consiste en l'émission de 40 000 000 d'actions ordinaires
Prix de l'offre :
4,00 $ par action ordinaire.
Preneurs fermes:
Echelon Paternaires en gestion de patrimoine inc., Financière Banque
Commission des preneurs fermes :
Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 5 % du produit
Option d'attribution excédentaire :
Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le supplément de prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 5 février 2021.
La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 11 500 000 actions ordinaires, incluant l'exercice dans sa totalité de l'option de surallocation portant sur 1 500 000 actions ordinaires, ont été émises au prix de 4,00 $ par action ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 46 000 000 $.
_________________________________________________
NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 1, 2021, between the Company and International Explorers & Prospectors Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all right, title, and interest of 39 mining claims held by the Vendor in MacDiarmid and Loveland Townships, Ontario (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $25,000 in cash, issue 250,000 common shares of the Company and transfer 100,000 common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. and up to $500,000.00 of assessment credits to the Vendor. Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 1.75% Net Smelter Return royalty (the "Vendor's NSR"), while the Company will be able to buy back 0.25% of the already existing Net Smelter Return royalty of 2% and 0.875% of the Vendor's NSR for $1,000,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19, 2021 and February 2, 2021.
________________________________________
RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per Unit
Warrants:
3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.17 exercisable for a period of two years following the closing date
Number of Placees:
40 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of Shares
John Anderson
Y
170,000
Purplefish Capital Inc
(John Anderson)
Y
500,000
Dollard Investments Limited
(Fraser Edison)
Y
100,000
Triassic Properties Ltd.
(Patrick Laracy)
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
430,000
[ 3 placees ]
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 10, 2021 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 15, 2021:
Number of Shares:
450,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.672 per share
Warrants:
450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 450,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.84 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2021 and January 12, 20221:
Number of Shares:
740,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.48 per share
Warrants:
740,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 740,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on January 27, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 286,220 shares to settle outstanding debt for $758,482.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021:
Number of Shares:
4,588,333 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
416,666
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 5, 2021.
________________________________________
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020 and January 5, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
37 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on January 15, 2021 and January 29, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 18, 2021, between the Company and Globex Mining Enterprise Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a block of 6 claims covering 349 hectares (the "Property"), located 5 kilometers north-east of Belleterre, in the province of Quebec.
The Company will have to issue 150,000 common shares to the Vendor in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.
The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 4, 2021.
VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 18 janvier 2021, entre la société et Entreprise Minière Globex Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans un bloc de 6 claims couvrant 349 hectares (la « propriété ») située 5 kilomètres au nord-est de Belleterre, dans la province du Québec.
La société devra émettre 150 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété.
Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 février 2021.
___________________________________
X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
7,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Warrants:
7,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.15 per share until August 7, 2022
Number of Placees:
23 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a cash commission totaling $31,850 and 318,500
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 7, 2020.
RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. (« XTT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
7 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,10 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
7 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 000 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 7 août 2022
Nombre de souscripteurs:
23 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 31 850 $ et 318 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 318 500 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 7 août 2022
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 août 2020.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
ENTHEOS CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ENTH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BUTTE ENERGY INC. ("BEN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/13/c0664.html