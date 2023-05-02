Get up to 45% off top-rated pet food brands during Amazon Pet Day

Shop these incredible pet food deals at Amazon today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We love an Amazon deals holiday—for the next two days, May 2 and 3, you can shop massive markdowns on pet food, pet toys, smart home gadgets, and flea and tick medication as part of Amazon Pet Day. We're seeing some of the best deals on tons of the biggest pet food brands right now, making it the perfect time to restock on your feline's kibbles and bits.

Shop Amazon Pet Day deals

Hill's Science Diet is offering up to 29% off its line of dog and cat dry foods during the event. The brand has different food lines catered to your pets' individual needs, whether they need hairball control or have sensitive stomachs. This is my cats' favorite brand of dry food—every time we open up a new bag, they polish their bowls within moments.

Purina is offering up to 44% off its popular line of wet cat foods. This 10-pack of tuna-flavored wet food is just $9, or 45% off its normal retail price. A 10-count of variety wet food pouches (including chicken, tuna and salmon) is down to $14, or $6 off during the event.

Dog owners can take advantage of Purina's sale on dog treats, including DentaLife, Beggin' Strips and Prime Bones. Beggin' Strips are incredibly popular among Amazon shoppers. This two-pack of bacon and peanut butter Beggin' Strips comes with the backing of thousands of buyers and is currently 20% off—only $17.

Whether you're hunting for treats, dry food or wet food, it's a great time to shop for pet food during this blowout Amazon event. Shop quickly, though—these deals end tomorrow.

Shop Amazon Pet Day deals

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Pet Day: Up to 45% off Hill's Science Diet, Purina and more