45 missing children 'rescued from this evil'

More than 170 people were arrested in the largest human trafficking sting in Ohio history. Amy Coney Barrett is officially a Supreme Court justice. And a friendly PSA: Get those election ballots turned in!

It's Ashley. Let's talk news.

But first, in sickness and in health: Tennessee voters with COVID-19 can now vote in person at special sites under new guidelines.

179 arrested, 45 missing children recovered in Ohio's 'Operation Autumn Hope'

Thanks to a monthlong human trafficking investigation dubbed “Operation Autumn Hope,” 45 missing children have been rescued in Ohio. In all, the mission resulted in 177 arrests and 109 human trafficking survivors being rescued. More than 50 law enforcement agencies participated in the operation, which also included the arrest of a man and the recovery of two children in West Virginia. As a result of the operation, more than 70 missing and exploited children cases were cleared, according to the attorney general’s office. “The success of 'Operation Autumn Hope' is measured not only in the number of arrests but in the lives that were rescued from this evil,” Ohio Attorney General Yost said.

Welcome to the high court, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett ⚖️

Time to get to work, Justice Barrett. The newest member of the Supreme Court, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, could have an immediate impact on American democracy. Upon making her place on the Supreme Court official by taking her judicial oath from Chief Justice John Roberts, Barrett has become the person who could:

Tip the balance on challenges to election procedures that could determine who wins the White House and control of Congress

that could determine who wins the White House and control of Congress Be the potential deciding vote on the Affordable Care Act.

Determine whether the Supreme Court delves quickly into issues ranging from abortion rights and immigration policies to Trump's tax returns, foreign entanglements and ... Twitter followers.

Get those ballots to the mail, people

We have ONE SHORT WEEK until Election Day. But that sure doesn’t mean we’ll actually know our next president on Tuesday. While America decides between Trump and Biden, I’ll be sharing the biggest election updates with you all in The Short List and in our election texting group (have you subscribed?). Here’s are a few important things to know Tuesday:

Louisiana braces for Zeta

Louisiana is once again under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Zeta swirled across the Gulf of Mexico on a path that could hit New Orleans by Wednesday night. Zeta weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall late Monday just north of Tulum, but is expected to regain hurricane strength as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane warning extends from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans, the Hurricane Center said. Near where Zeta makes landfall, likely Wednesday evening, strong wind gusts will threaten to bring down trees and power lines, AccuWeather said. Isolated tornadoes will also be a threat in the Southeast during the second half of the week.

