Ending soon: 45+ epic Apple deals on Apple watches, iPads and more

Shop iPads, AirPod Pros and more for less for Black Friday.
Shop iPads, AirPod Pros and more for less for Black Friday.

Black Friday is still on, and there are several retailers rolling out incredible Black Friday sales. Whether you're looking for major tech devices like the best laptop we've tested—the MacBook Air 2020—or smaller accessories like Apple AirPods, there are many Apple deals available for you to take advantage of. If you're searching for the best markdowns on Apple products right now, here's what we recommend.

Featured Apple shopping deals

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods are down to just $199 right now.
This week, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation went on major sale for the first time since their release in October. You can snag the powerful headphones for just $190—$60 off their regular price.

AirPods Pro for $190 (Save $60)

iPad deal

iPads are majorly discounted ahead of Black Friday.
If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, pick up our vote for the best upgrade—the 2021 Apple iPad—for $60 off ahead of Black Friday. The best-selling model is down to just $270 right now in Space Gray with 64GB of storage.

2021 iPad for $270 (Save $59)

Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

These are the best Apple Watch deals during Black Friday 2022.
According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $349—$50 off the original $399 price.

iPhone deals

Save on iPhones at Amazon, QVC and AT&T

You can get brand new iPhones for a discount for Black Friday.
If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these three amazing deals.

Apple iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

The 2022 Apple iPad is on sale.
If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air. Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag one from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.

AirPod deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and more

Apple AirPods are marked down for Black Friday; get them before they're gone!
Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some hearing protection, noise canceling properties and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $190—$60 off the original $250 price.

MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

You can get a MacBook Air for $800 for Black Friday.
Apple AirTag deals

These are the best Apple AirTag deals.
Apple Pencil deals

Find the best discounts on the Apple Pencil at Adorama, QVC and Amazon

Here are the best Apple Pencil deals.
Apple TV deals

Apple TVs are on mega sale right now.
Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 4K 32GB at a sweet deal of $129—$50 off of the original $179 price. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps. Plus, it's one of the more affordable Apple TVs available, especially with the current deal!

Apple Magic Keyboard deals

These are the best deals on Apple keyboards.
Apple accessories on sale

These Apple accessories are on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is today. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Starting todayNovember 25, Apple will be running a major Black Friday promotion where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website. If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're already tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for even more savings leading up to Black Friday 2022.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

