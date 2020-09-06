45 Funny Tweets About Parents' Bedtime Struggles

Bedtime is a nightly battle for many parents.

From children’s refusal to get some shut-eye to their repeated requests for “one more” book to their impressive filibustering, the obstacles can be endless. It’s makes sense that one of the most popular books for parents is called “Go the Fuck to Sleep.”

Fortunately, parents can vent on Twitter in their exhaustion. We’ve rounded up 45 relatable tweets about bedtime from those who know the struggle.

If you've never said "I love you too" in a way that sounds a tad bit angry, then you must not have kids you are trying to put to bed. — Meredith (@PerfectPending) March 1, 2016

I don’t get why people think getting kids to bed is hard all my son needs is:



A drink of water

4 songs from Daddy

A trip to the potty

Superman flight to bed

An inventory of his stuffed animals

A tissue

2 more songs

Look at my watch for 45 seconds

And all of this 7 more times — TwinzerDad (@TwinzerDad) March 17, 2019

Stay woke.



-Kids at bedtime. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) November 1, 2019

me: it's bedtime now



kid: please let me do just ONE thing



me: ok



kid: *starts watching one movie* — The Dad (@thedad) October 25, 2019

If you've seen Mad Max: Fury Road then you've basically witnessed bedtime at our house. — Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) August 3, 2016

10 is trying to negotiate a later bedtime and just told me he thinks we treat him unfairly because we make him “sleep too much” and I just wish someone would treat *me* that unfairly. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) December 11, 2019

wife: Let's fool around after the kids go to bed

narrator: But they never did fool around — Josh (@iwearaonesie) January 2, 2017

Daughter: what did dad cow say to baby cow?



Me: I don’t know.



Daughter: it’s pasture bedtime : )



Me: good one!



Daughter: thanks!



Me: hey that reminds me it is past your bedtime.



Daughter:



Me:



Daughter: [under breath] couldn’t wait til morning to tell that joke could you. — NewDadNotes (@NewDadNotes) February 26,...

