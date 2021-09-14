45 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC - image credit)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a daily increase of 45 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, in line with the slight decrease in COVID-19 case counts seen in recent days.

The current seven-day average is about 58 cases per day, while the region saw an average of 70 new cases a day for the previous week.

Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the health unit, said while she's always optimistic, it's too soon to tell whether the region has turned a corner in its COVID-19 surge.

"Right now as it stands, Windsor-Essex has the highest positivity rate in the province. We have the highest case rate ... So I think we have a long way to go," she told reporters on Tuesday morning.

She noted that the health unit is monitoring the situation in schools, which have already seen hundreds of students dismissed over COVID-19 exposures.

As of Tuesday morning, 21 cases have been identified within the English public and Catholic boards.

2 additional deaths

In addition to the new cases, the health unit also reported two more deaths due to COVID-19. A man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.

Overall, the pandemic has claimed 448 lives in Windsor-Essex. Nine people have died so far this month.

Twenty COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital.

Throughout the region, 455 cases are currently active, 236 of which involve COVID-19 variants of concern such as the delta strain.

There are 22 outbreaks ongoing in the region, including one at Berkshire Care Centre, one at South West Detention Centre and one at a Kiwanis camp in Leamington.

The remainder are at various workplaces:

Four agriculture businesses in Leamington.

One agriculture setting in Kingsville.

Five health care and social assistance workplaces in Windsor.

Two health care and social assistance workplaces in Kingsville.

One health care and social assistance workplace in LaSalle.

One fitness and sports setting in Windsor.

One in a retail setting in Windsor.

COVID-19 exposure

The health unit has also issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for New Song Church in Windsor.

Story continues

Anyone who visited the church on Sept. 8, 2021 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. is advised to get a COVID-19 test and self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks following that date.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

There are five new COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent, the public health unit reported. In total, there are 116 active cases.

Lambton Public Health says there are 30 active cases overall, and no outbreaks.