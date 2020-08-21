Parenting comes with countless challenges, but pandemic parenting takes the difficulty to a whole new level.

Fortunately, many talented mums and dads have channelled their Covid-19 stress into relatable art that makes struggling parents feel less alone. From homeschool struggles to Zoom meeting interruptions to general household chaos, there’s no shortage of messy subjects to illustrate.

We’ve rounded up 45 comics that sum up parenting in 2020. Keep scrolling for some funny, sweet and all-too-real scenarios and observations.

View photos

1.

Brian Gordon/Fowl Language Comics

View photos

2.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

View photos

3.

Chris Grady/Lunarbaboon

View photos

Story continues