The 45 Biggest and Best Fall TV Shows to Watch: From ‘The Morning Show’ to Two Kim Kardashians

You’d think that with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) refusing to pay writers and actors and what their worth for the work from which networks, studios, and executives profit billions—leading to a Hollywood work stoppage amidst a historic dual union strike—there would be a dearth of TV to watch this fall.

While there is a noticeable lack of new scripted shows on broadcast networks, which don’t have the same stockpiles of completed series that streaming services do, there is certainly no shortage of content coming in these next few months.

As expected because of the strike, there is a glut of reality TV coming your way. (Fboy Island is back, baby!) But that’s not the only arena you’ll see Kim Kardashian in this fall. In addition to the return of The Kardashians, she’s leading the cast of the new American Horror Story season, called Delicate. (We are…intrigued.)

There’s also an abundance of series to look for that we expect, with all due respect, to be good, like Fellow Travelers, A Murder at the End of the World, Dreaming Whilst Black, Fargo, and The Golden Bachelor. (We’re dead serious about that last one.)

So, without further ado, here are 45 new and returning series coming this fall that we think are the most exciting, the buzziest, or—who knows—have the most potential to be trainwrecks. Happy watching!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Sept. 5 on Bravo

The Real Housewives franchise that may rank among Bravo’s most chaotic—Mormons and drinking and secrets, oh my!—is back with yet another shuffling of alliances among its core cast. Most exciting is the return of Mary M. Cosby, the church leader who married her step-grandfather following her grandmother’s death, whose unsettling energy is matched only by her irresistible kookiness. —Kevin Fallon

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Bravo

Virgin River

Sept. 7 on Netflix

One of Netflix’s more popular series returns for Season 5. The soapy romantic drama follows a nurse practitioner who moves to Northern California seeking a fresh start, but finds small-town life more complicated than she expected. It’s Hallmark meets The CW, but on Netflix. —KF

Dreaming Whilst Black

Sept. 8 on Showtime

This BBC dramedy is making its international debut this fall after being well-received across the pond in July, and it’s not too hard to see why. The story of Kwabena (Adjani Salmon), a Black aspiring filmmaker trying to balance personal relationships with his modest film career, puts an incisive spin on modern social mores, making for a perfectly palatable dose of pseudo-satire. —Coleman Spilde

The Changeling

Sept. 8 on Apple TV+

Lakeith Stanfield stars in Apple TV+’s adaptation of Victor LaValle’s bestselling 2017 novel, about a man who is pulled into a mesmerizing mystery that spans his entire life—and will affect everything he does going forward. The series is a modern fairytale, set in different decades. But with elements of horror and fantasy, The Changeling is far from your average Big Apple dream. —CS

The Changeling Apple TV+

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Sept. 10 on AMC

One day, all of us will die. But not The Walking Dead franchise. That will go on forever. —KF

Ts Madison Ate That

Sept. 11 on WOW Presents Plus

If you’ve watched recent seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, then you know that frequent judge Ts Madison is a bonafide star. In this new series, she tries different snacks that have gone viral on the internet, and decides she likes it (she ATE) or thinks it’s gross (she HATE). It is so damned silly it can only be brilliant. —KF

The Swarm

Sept. 12 on The CW

This eco-thriller series sounds so unlike the typical CW fare, we had to triple check that it was airing on the right channel. It takes place as a slew of global threats are destabilizing the world: whales attacking boats; crabs attacking beaches; deadly pathogens in drinking water. A group of scientists suspect there’s something lurking in the ocean that’s responsible, and risk their lives to find the source. Riverdale, this is not. —KF

MTV Video Music Awards

Sept. 12 on MTV

The MTV VMAs are notorious for wild live performances and controversial stunts, though some years are more successful than others. With only a handful of performers announced for this year’s ceremony so far, it looks like the 2023 VMAs might be on the more tame side. Though, it would be naive to count out a show that prides itself on surprises. At the very least, Shakira’s Video Vanguard Award performance will jolt us awake when her hips send an 8.0 Richter Scale quake through the Eastern Seaboard. —CS

Welcome to Wrexham

Sept. 12 on FX

Ryan Reynolds and one of the guys from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia own a football (soccer) team in the UK. It’s not a lark or a gag. The docuseries follows Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they work to turn the Wrexham Red Dragons into a success, like a real-life Ted Lasso. —KF

The Other Black Girl

Sept. 13 on Hulu

Hulu’s adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ hit novel is sure to pique the interest of Jordan Peele fans looking for another semi-satirical spin on the horrors of everyday American life. Sinclair Daniel stars as Nella, an editorial assistant at a publishing company, and their only Black employee—that is, until another Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) is hired, and things at work begin to go very awry, suggesting a horrifying take on the inherent difficulties of Blackness in the workplace. —CS

The Other Black Girl Hulu

The Morning Show

Sept. 13 on Apple TV+

This beautiful, glorious television program is absolutely out of its god-fearing mind, and we as a society are richer for it. The best part of The Morning Show is that, as bonkers as every plot twist may be, the show’s acting is absurdly excellent. This season, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie join the core cast, led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, ensuring that TV’s greatest fever dream continues to burn. —KF

The Morning Show Apple TV+

The Gold

Sept. 17 on Paramount+

Another British export hitting streaming services is The Gold, the BBC’s action-drama series (streaming on Paramount+) about the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery in London, which was once the biggest robbery in history. The series delves into the crime and the dramatic aftermath that followed its participants; think Netflix’s Kaleidoscope, but the real deal. —CS

American Horror Story: Delicate

Sept. 20 on FX

Do I need to say anything other than, “Kim Kardashian acting in a Ryan Murphy production?” If everyone’s favorite—well…within reason—American royalty having a leading role in AHS isn’t enough, how about returning series player Emma Robers joining the fun, or Cara Delevingne popping up to round out their diabolical trio? The plot is being kept heavily under wraps, but regardless, you won’t want to miss the chance to dish on this with your preferred group chat. —CS

Sex Education

Sept. 21 on Netflix

Sometimes it’s purely the vibes of a show that make it so great. Sex Education is one of TV’s greatest examples of that. The sex-positive series, about teens at a British private school coming of age and struggling with their identities—not to mention their libidos—is refreshing, often touching, and quite funny. Gillian Anderson is owed an Emmy for her work as a sex therapist and mom to awkward Otis (Asa Butterfield). This final season is the chance to make it happen. —KF

Sex Education Netflix

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Sept. 22 on Peacock

This prequel spinoff to the acclaimed John Wick series delves into the franchise’s fictional hotel chain, The Continental: preferred lodging for the underworld of assassins. If that intrigues you, or you’re a fan of the franchise already, don’t get your hopes too high yet. There’s no Keanu Reeves here, and instead, you’ll have to sit through three long installments of Mel Gibson. Personally, I’d try my luck at a Holiday Inn. —CS

Love Is Blind

Sept. 22 on Netflix

Love Is Blind is a TV series that I once found intriguing and now think is absolutely maddening. But it is very popular, and therefore it is on this list. —KF

Still Up

Sept. 22 on Apple TV+

This sweet series from Apple TV+ finds best friends Danny (Craig Roberts) and Lisa (Antonia Thomas) connecting with one another, night after night. It’s only natural—they are, after all, chronic insomniacs. But as the series continues, Lisa and Danny’s relationship deepens as they discover new things about one another, revealing what really drives their mutual sleepless nights. —CS

Krapopolis

Sept. 24 on Hulu

Krapopolis is the latest animated series from Dan Harmon, closely following August’s Strange Planet. Airing on Hulu, the show will follow the comedic trials of an ancient (vaguely Greco-Roman) civilization, who try to coexist without giving in to the inclination to chop each other’s heads off. With plenty of animated monsters and a whole lot of all-powerful deities, life in Krapopolis might be rudimentary, but it’s never boring. —CS

The Irrational

Sept. 25 on NBC

Former Law & Order star Jesse L. Martin returns to NBC in The Irrational, playing a professor of behavioral science who uses his unique expertise to solve cases and problems for high-profile clients. In other words, it’s like The Mentalist, House, Monk, Early Edition, Ghost Whisperer, and dozens (hundreds?) of procedural series before it. But let’s not be irrational about it: It’s a formula that works. —KF

Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test

Sept. 25 on FOX

If you couldn’t get enough of C-List celebrities having the snot kicked out of them by the elements, congratulations! You get to watch a new batch of moderately famous people get frostbite when Season 2 of Special Forces premieres on FOX. This time, the likes of Tom Sandoval, Jojo Siwa, Blac Chyna, and more are participating in a wintry military training course. What’s sacrificing two toes and a finger for an extended 15 minutes of fame? —CS

The Golden Bachelor

Sept. 28 on ABC

Hearing my incessant wails at the TV while watching The Bachelor and The Bachelorette whenever the contestants complain about fearing they’ll never find love—“Shut up, you’re 23 years old!”—ABC finally decided to make a Bachelor for an older generation. Seventy-one-year-old total snack Gerry Turner will be handing out the roses to hopeful romantics who are all aged 60 to 75. I am seated. —KF

The Kardashians

Sept. 28 on Hulu

After tuning in to American Horror Story: Delicate, you can navigate your Hulu app right on over to another season of The Kardashians, which will surely be equally as scary, just in a few different ways. When we last left our dear sisters, Kim and Kourtney were on the outs after Kim “copied” Kourtney’s Dolce Vita lifestyle. Can the two struggling sisters work it out, or will one of them have to abandon trips to the Adriatic until further notice? —CS

The Kardashians Hulu

Gen V

Sept. 29 on Prime Video

Fans of Prime Video’s The Boys will adore this spinoff, which follows teenage heroes in training at an academy for up-and-coming supers who have yet to hone their powers. Though it sounds a bit like X-Men: Origins meets Gossip Girl, the series isn’t compromising any of the vulgarity, gore, or mystery that made viewers fall in love with The Boys’ raunchy take on superheroes. —CS

Gen V Prime Video

Found

Oct. 3 on NBC

It is one of my religious beliefs that the world is a better place when Mark-Paul Gosselaar is on a TV show. I’m not being sarcastic. Since Saved by the Bell, he’s been one of the industry’s most valuable journeyman actors, and projects like Pitch, Mixed-ish, and The Passage deserved more attention than they got. Maybe with this new procedural, about locating missing people, he’s found—heh—a new series that sticks. —KF

Loki

Oct. 6 on Disney+

The second season of Disney+’s original series, which details the misadventures of Tom Hiddleston’s Thor franchise supervillain, will go even deeper into MCU lore. Loki has to work together with his cohorts to explore the multiverse and save variants of himself who can help overthrow the Time Variance Authority. Naturally, Ke Huy Quan joins Season 2, because the guy just can’t get enough multiverse madness. —CS

House of Villains

Oct. 12 on E!

Good things come to those who wait, and E!’s House of Villains is what reality television lovers have been waiting for all their lives. The show will bring together some of the most iconic rascals from reality television franchises across all networks, like Bad Girls Club’s Tanisha, Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard from…well, everything. —CS

The Fall of the House of Usher

Oct. 12 on Netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of Egar Allan Poe’s classic short story dives deeper into Poe’s tale about a wealthy family that starts to mysteriously die off. The secrets behind Roderick and Madeline Usher’s corrupt pharmaceutical company trigger their family’s downfall, and their only chance to stop their dynasty’s demise is to own up to their past. —CS

Frasier

Oct. 12 on Paramount+

How long does it take for tossed salad and scrambled eggs to go stale? Kelsey Grammer and the folks at Paramount+ are hoping that everything is still fresh after 19 years, as Grammer revives his iconic character for a reboot of his hit show. —KF

FBoy Island

Oct. 12 on The CW

There was weeping in The Daily Beast’s Obsessed office when the service that is now Max announced the cancelation of this reality-TV dating series. (We only slightly exaggerate.) Luckily for my colleagues—and the rest of the viewing public—the show was saved by The CW, where a new season will air. —KF

Lessons in Chemistry

Oct. 13 on Apple TV+

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry stars Oscar-winner Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a chemist in the ’60s who finds herself unceremoniously removed from her position when she becomes pregnant. Like all crafty women in a bind, Elizabeth uses her innate talents to her get back at her doubters by starting a cooking show that mixes science with the magic of television. —CS

Lessons in Chemistry Apple TV+

Élite

Oct. 20 on Netflix

This sexy-as-hell series about a small group of working-class students who enroll in a posh private school in Spain is everything the failed Gossip Girl reboot wished it could be. There is class warfare, romance, hot-hot-hot gayness, and murder. Élite fans are rabid about how much they love the series. This is Season 7, so there’s a robust library for you to enjoy in the lead-up to the premiere. —KF

Upload

Oct. 20 on Prime Video

Prime Video’s Upload was a sort of prototype for Don’t Worry Darling, and if that makes no sense to you, you’ve probably got a great life. The series, about a futuristic period where people can upload their consciousness into a digital afterlife, returns for its third season, where the mysteries behind the life and death of Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) continue to come to light as he explores the boundaries of technological heaven. —CS

Fellow Travelers

Oct. 27 on Showtime

In an experiment to test just how much breathtaking human beauty TV audiences can withstand seeing at once without suffering a severe medical episode, Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin, and Noah Ricketts star in this period drama. In the decades-spanning series, Bomer and Bailey play closeted lovers, navigating their relationship through McCarthyism, a plague, politics, and aging. It’s dramatic and romantic—and, from what I’ve seen so far, incredibly sexy. —KF

The Gilded Age

Oct. 29 on Max

For a certain subset of TV fans (me), The Gilded Age is a version of The Avengers, where a wild assembling of Tony Award winners, nominees, and Broadway legends all wear gorgeous period costumes and saunter around Manhattan mansions gossiping and scheming with each other. Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon are the leads—a gift from God, who in this case is Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. —KF

The Woman in the Wall

Nov. 1 on Showtime

Showtime’s murder mystery series stars Ruth Wilson as a woman troubled by bouts of sleepwalking, severe trauma, and exhaustion that stem back to her time inside the real-life institution, The Magdalene Laundries. The facility was a sort of home for women who fell short of a social code of morality, and the series will explore the fringe effects of mental healthcare malpractice. —CS

All the Light We Cannot See

Nov. 2 on Netflix

This Netflix limited series is based on Andrew Doerr’s 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, about a blind French girl and a German soldier whose paths cross during World War II. After a global search, Rhode Island native Aria Mia Loberti, who is legally blind, won the role of Marie, the teen girl. Mark Ruffalo will play her father, and Hugh Laurie her great uncle. —KF

The Buccaneers

Nov. 8 on Apple TV+

This costume drama is adapted from Edith Wharton’s final, unfinished novel. Chronicling three young girls as they enter debutante season in the 1870s, there are obvious comparisons between The Buccaneers and Bridgerton. The cast sounds incredibly fun, with Christina Hendricks (Mad Men) playing one of the family matriarchs, and Kristine Froseth (Sharp Stick) and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why) as two of the debutantes. Most exciting in the cast is Josie Totah, who, if you watched the Saved By the Bell reboot (and you damn should’ve!), you know is a star. —KF

Rap Sh!t

Nov. 9 on Max

Issa Rae followed up her (brilliant, flawless, epic, I-miss-it-every-day) run on Insecure by creating Rap Sh!t, a series about a female rap group trying to break into the industry. The music is great, but at its heart, it’s another fantastic and revealing comedy series about relationships, sex, and Black female friendship. —KF

For All Mankind

Nov. 10 on Apple TV+

For All Mankind is one of those series that makes critics want to grab TV audiences by the shoulders and shake them while screaming, “Why!? Why are you not watching this amazing series?” A string of breathtaking, shocking twists earned the Apple TV+ series a reputation as one of television’s most audacious shows. It’s a rare series that, when you think, “Oh, they won’t possibly do that, or go there…,” they actually do. —KF

A Murder at the End of the World

Nov. 14 on Hulu

Emma Corrin and Clive Owen co-star in this mystery series that’s reminiscent of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Corrin stars as a young, techy hacker named Darby Hart, who is invited to be a part of a group of participants for a retreat at the remote home of an eccentric billionaire (Owen). As things tend to go in these situations, a body turns up before the second course is served—damn, we were so looking forward to that gazpacho!—and Darby must find the killer before the body count rises. Stieg Larrson meets Agatha Christie? Is this retreat still taking sign-ups? —CS

Ghosts U.K.

Nov. 16 on CBS

The CBS comedy Ghosts exploded into one of the most-watched series on network TV, and deservedly so: It is an absolute delight. While the strike shutdown means the U.S. version of Ghosts won’t be back this fall, the British series that it’s based on will air instead. (And it’s hilarious.) —KF

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Nov. 17 on Netflix

Netflix surprised fans of the cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World when the service announced a Scott Pilgrim anime, based on the beloved graphic novels that inspired the film. What’s more, they also wrangled the entire cast of the original live-action film to reprise their roles, meaning Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, and many more will be back for more abject cartoon violence. —CS

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Netflix

Fargo

Nov. 21 on FX

After three years away, FX’s anthology series based on the classic Coen Brothers film returns with an all-new cast and another chilling mystery. While the plot is being kept close to the chest for now, we do know that Season 5 will star Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Juno Temple. Temple will lead the new season as Dot, a woman whose past catches up with her, and mixes her family up with the wrong crowd. —Coleman

Squid Game: The Challenge

Nov. TBD on Netflix

When Netflix announced that it was making a literal version of the life-or-death competition inside of its massive hit series, Squid Game, the reaction was mixed, to say the least. Claims that the streamer completely misunderstood the point of the series and its commentary on the toxicity of capitalist structures were instantaneous. Reports about terrible filming conditions from players didn’t help on the controversy front, either. But, in all honesty, it could just be a really sick and twisted version of American Ninja Warrior meets Wipeout. We’ll just have to wait until Netflix confirms the show’s air date to say for sure! —CS

Squid Game: The Challenge Netflix

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Nov. TBD on Prime Video

It was a bit of a letdown when we learned that Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge left the Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV series that she and Atlanta’s Donald Glover were working on together. But PEN15’s Maya Erskine, who replaced her, is one of the few unexpected choices for the gig that would have us thrilled as the original pairing. —KF

