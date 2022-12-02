45+ of the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals right now—HP, Lenovo, Apple, Dell

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian, Jonathan Hilburg and Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
·7 min read
Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still deals on laptops from Apple, Dell, Razer, and more.
Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still deals on laptops from Apple, Dell, Razer, and more.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday 2022 is over, but you can still find deals on top-tier laptops from the best brands—HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Razer, MSI and more. Buy a slim ultrabook, powerful gaming PC or Chromebook for school from AmazonBest BuyWalmart and other retailers. Below are the top laptops still on sale after Cyber Monday, so read on to snag the cheap computer you've had your eye on. But hurry, they won't last much longer!

Extended Cyber Monday Amazon deals 2022: 145+ best Amazon deals on Apple, Lego and iRobot

Holiday shopping: You can still score these last-minute Cyber Monday iPad deals

►Cyber Monday deals are almost gone: Shop the 140+ last-chance savings available today

Don’t miss a good deal on Cyber Monday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Updated 9:30 a.m. EST: We're still checking on all the lingering Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals from Apple, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI and more. Check back often to see how much you can save! — Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed

Featured post-Cyber Monday laptop deals

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop deal

Grab this mid-tier MSI gaming laptop for only $1,000.
Grab this mid-tier MSI gaming laptop for only $1,000.

The MSI Stealth has a speedy, last-gen Intel Core i7-11375H processor, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card that can handle high-fidelity games at 60 frames per second or higher on 1080p Medium graphics. That hardware duo also drives esports games past the display's144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop for $1,000 (Save $400)

HP Envy laptop deal

This HP laptop with a 12th-gen Intel processor and 17.3-inch display is on sale for $850.
This HP laptop with a 12th-gen Intel processor and 17.3-inch display is on sale for $850.

If you need a simple, no-frills laptop for work or school, but something more robust than a Chromebook, Cyber Monday has you covered with this 17.3-inch HP Envy laptop deal. It's configured with a current-gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 512GB SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM, which is much more than some high-end Chromebooks offer.

HP Envy laptop for $900 (Save $400)

Top 5 best laptop deals

Find the best laptop, whatever your needs or budget may be

  1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 51 2-in1 Chromebook with Intel Core i3-1115G4 for $330 (Save $100)

  2. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5625U for $550 (Save $250)

  3. Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core i5-1230U, 8GB RAM for $749 (Save $250)

  4. MacBook Air M1 13-inch 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $800 (Save $200)

  5. Asus Zephyrus 14-Inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 at Best Buy for $900 (Save $500)

Gaming laptop deals

Push high frame rates in Overwatch 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 for less

Look no further than these great deals if you need a portable gaming machine that can also double as a work or school laptop.

Gaming laptops from Razer, MSI, ASUS, and more are still on sale after Cyber Monday.
Gaming laptops from Razer, MSI, ASUS, and more are still on sale after Cyber Monday.

Shop by laptop brand

Dell laptop deals

If light, slim and sleek laptops are your jam, Dell makes some of the best-looking laptops around. Just act fast; Dell is refreshing its page with new deals throughout the day, including Alienware gaming laptops.

Save big on slim XPS and Inspiron Dell laptops for Cyber Monday.
Save big on slim XPS and Inspiron Dell laptops for Cyber Monday.

HP laptop deals

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the manufacturer's website for up to 40% off select laptops!

Score a discount on HP laptops of all sizes on Cyber Monday.
Score a discount on HP laptops of all sizes on Cyber Monday.

Lenovo laptop deals

This is the best time of year to snag a great deal on a Lenovo laptop, especially if you like to game on the go.

Chromebooks and tablet 2-in-1s are on sale from Lenovo for Cyber Monday 2022.
Chromebooks and tablet 2-in-1s are on sale from Lenovo for Cyber Monday 2022.

Shop by retailer

Amazon laptop deals

Amazon has plenty of amazing deals on laptops. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, for only $800.

Amazon has sales on sleek ultrabooks, productivity laptops, and gaming rigs for Cyber Monday.
Amazon has sales on sleek ultrabooks, productivity laptops, and gaming rigs for Cyber Monday.

Shop laptop deals at Amazon

Best Buy laptop deals

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or an excellently reviewed gaming laptop like the Asus Zephyrus, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $120. To get the best deals possible, make sure you're a Best Buy Totaltech member. Signing up is free and will let you see the lowest prices offered.

Best Buy has a bevy of powerful gaming laptops on sale from ASUS and MSI for Cyber Monday.
Best Buy has a bevy of powerful gaming laptops on sale from ASUS and MSI for Cyber Monday.

Shop laptop deals at Best Buy

Walmart laptop deals

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $199! Check out some great picks below.

Walmart has ultrabooks and productivity laptops on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.
Walmart has ultrabooks and productivity laptops on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.

Shop laptops deals at Walmart

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When was Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday 2022 was Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. Even though Cyber Monday is over, deals are still continuing for the rest of the week.

Are post-Cyber Monday laptop deals worth it?

Generally, yes. This is the time of year when major companies like Intel, AMD and Nvidia release their new desktop hardware components, and the laptop versions of that hardware get released soon after in the new year.

Retailers need to push out their current laptop stock to make room for the latest versions, hence all the sales before the end of the year. If a retailer has a lot of inventory of particular products, you can expect deep discounts on even the most powerful laptops for gaming, content creation and productivity.

How do you find the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals?

If you don't want or have time to spend scouring multiple websites for laptop deals, you're already doing the best thing by looking at a curated list of laptops handpicked by our editors. We have personally tested and reviewed the laptops on this list, so you can feel confident you're getting a good deal on a quality laptop.

Of course, you can look on your own, too. If you have a specific brand in mind, the best place to start is at that brand's website. If you find something you like, search for it on a 3rd party seller like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, or your local, brick-and-mortar electronics store like Micro Center. Those prices might be cheaper, or you can buy refurbished as another way to save money.

Who has the best post-Cyber Monday deals on laptops?

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most deals on laptops for Cyber Monday, and they're continuing for the rest of the week. You can usually find many current- and last-generation laptops for gaming and productivity on sale for hundreds of dollars off the usual asking price.

But laptop makers like Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and many more also deeply discount laptops on their own websites, and sometimes have better deals than third-party retailers.

What are the best laptops to buy after Cyber Monday?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (from $800) is still our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our best picks coming from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $273 right now at Amazon—a $233 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less than responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Post-cyber Monday laptop deals: 45+ best deals on HP, Apple, Dell

Latest Stories

  • Deal Alert: Sony’s Top-Rated Headphones From just $9.99 for Cyber Week

    Our favorite bass-heavy headphones of the season are currently marked down on Amazon, along with more of the brand's top-rated models

  • Wednesday is a Netflix success story we could come to regret

    The ‘Addams Family’ spin-off has surpassed a record set by ‘Stranger Things’, cementing its status as the streamer’s next big thing. But this could spell trouble for the future of TV, predicts Jacob Stolworthy

  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Legendary deleted scenes finally released

    A new 4K re-release includes over 75 minutes of previously unseen deleted and extended footage that, until this year, was thought lost.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Canadian men still chasing history in their final outing at the World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar — With one game remaining, Canada is still chasing history at the World Cup. But a motivated Morocco stands in its way of a first-ever positive result at the men's soccer showcase Thursday. For coach John Herdman, the 41st-ranked Canadians ticked off one box in a "fearless" performance in their tournament opener, pushing No. 2 Belgium to the limit in a 1-0 loss. And Alphonso Davies' goal 68 seconds into the match against No. 12 Croatia ended Canada's scoring drought at the tournament

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Cardinals head into bye week smarting from last-minute loss

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals nearly gained some crucial momentum heading into their long-awaited bye week. Instead, they ended up with a swift punch to the gut. The Cardinals (4-8) couldn't hold a fourth quarter lead Sunday, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 25-24 win. Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left to pull the Chargers within one point and then converted a 2-point conversion to win the game. “We didn’t finis

  • Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed h

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th