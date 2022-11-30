45+ of the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals right now—HP, Lenovo, Apple, Dell

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian, Jonathan Hilburg and Joanna Nelius, Reviewed
·7 min read
Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still deals on laptops from Apple, Dell, Razer, and more.
Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still deals on laptops from Apple, Dell, Razer, and more.

Cyber Monday 2022 is over, but you can still find last-minute deals on top-tier laptops from the best brands—HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Razer, MSI and more. Buy a slim ultrabook, powerful gaming PC or Chromebook for school from AmazonBest BuyWalmart and other retailers. Below are the top laptops still on sale after Cyber Monday, so read on to snag the cheap computer you've had your eye on. But hurry, they won't last much longer!

Updated 3:02 p.m. EST: We're still checking on all the lingering laptop deals from Apple, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI and more. Check back often to see what is still around post-Cyber Monday 2022. — Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed

Featured post-Cyber Monday laptop deals

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop deal

Grab this mid-tier MSI gaming laptop for only $1,000.
Grab this mid-tier MSI gaming laptop for only $1,000.

The MSI Stealth has a speedy, last-gen Intel Core i7-11375H processor, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card that can handle high-fidelity games at 60 frames per second or higher on 1080p Medium graphics. That hardware duo also drives esports games past the display's144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop for $1,000 (Save $400)

HP Envy laptop deal

This HP laptop with a 12th-gen Intel processor and 17.3-inch display is on sale for $850.
This HP laptop with a 12th-gen Intel processor and 17.3-inch display is on sale for $850.

If you need a simple, no-frills laptop for work or school, but something more robust than a Chromebook, Cyber Monday has you covered with this 17.3-inch HP Envy laptop deal. It's configured with a current-gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 512GB SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM, which is much more than some high-end Chromebooks offer.

HP Envy laptop for $900 (Save $400)

Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

Top 5 best laptop deals

Find the best laptop, whatever your needs or budget may be

  1. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED, 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED Display at Walmart for $449 (Save $150)

  2. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5625U for $550 (Save $250)

  3. Dell XPS 13 with Intel Core i5-1230U, 8GB RAM for $749 (Save $250)

  4. MacBook Air M1 13-inch 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $800 (Save $200)

  5. Asus Zephyrus 14-Inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 3060 at Best Buy for $900 (Save $500)

Gaming laptop deals

Push high frame rates in Overwatch 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 for less

Look no further than these great deals if you need a portable gaming machine that can also double as a work or school laptop.

Gaming laptops from Razer, MSI, ASUS, and more are still on sale after Cyber Monday.
Gaming laptops from Razer, MSI, ASUS, and more are still on sale after Cyber Monday.

Shop by laptop brand

Dell laptop deals

If light, slim and sleek laptops are your jam, Dell makes some of the best-looking laptops around. Just act fast; Dell is refreshing its page with new deals throughout the day, including Alienware gaming laptops.

Save big on slim XPS and Inspiron Dell laptops for Cyber Monday.
Save big on slim XPS and Inspiron Dell laptops for Cyber Monday.

HP laptop deals

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the manufacturer's website for up to 40% off select laptops!

Score a discount on HP laptops of all sizes on Cyber Monday.
Score a discount on HP laptops of all sizes on Cyber Monday.

Lenovo laptop deals

This is the best time of year to snag a great deal on a Lenovo laptop, especially if you like to game on the go.

Chromebooks and tablet 2-in-1s are on sale from Lenovo for Cyber Monday 2022.
Chromebooks and tablet 2-in-1s are on sale from Lenovo for Cyber Monday 2022.

Shop by retailer

Amazon laptop deals

Amazon has plenty of amazing deals on laptops. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, for only $800.

Amazon has sales on sleek ultrabooks, productivity laptops, and gaming rigs for Cyber Monday.
Amazon has sales on sleek ultrabooks, productivity laptops, and gaming rigs for Cyber Monday.

Shop laptop deals at Amazon

Best Buy laptop deals

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or an excellently reviewed gaming laptop like the Asus Zephyrus, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $120.

Best Buy has a bevy of powerful gaming laptops on sale from ASUS and MSI for Cyber Monday.
Best Buy has a bevy of powerful gaming laptops on sale from ASUS and MSI for Cyber Monday.

Shop laptop deals at Best Buy

Walmart laptop deals

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $179! Check out some great picks below.

Walmart has ultrabooks and productivity laptops on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.
Walmart has ultrabooks and productivity laptops on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.

Shop laptops deals at Walmart

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday 2022 was Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Are post-Cyber Monday laptop deals worth it?

Generally, yes. This is the time of year when major companies like Intel, AMD and Nvidia release their new desktop hardware components, and the laptop versions of that hardware get released soon after in the new year.

Retailers need to push out their current laptop stock to make room for the latest versions, hence all the sales before the end of the year. If a retailer has a lot of inventory of particular products, you can expect deep discounts on even the most powerful laptops for gaming, content creation and productivity.

How do you find the best post-Cyber Monday laptop deals?

If you don't want or have time to spend scouring multiple websites for laptop deals, you're already doing the best thing by looking at a curated list of laptops handpicked by our editors. We have personally tested and reviewed the laptops on this list, so you can feel confident you're getting a good deal on a quality laptop.

Of course, you can look on your own, too. If you have a specific brand in mind, the best place to start is at that brand's website. If you find something you like, search for it on a 3rd party seller like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, or your local, brick-and-mortar electronics store like Micro Center. Those prices might be cheaper, or you can buy refurbished as another way to save money.

Who has the best post-Cyber Monday deals on laptops?

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most deals on laptops for Cyber Monday, and they're continuing for the rest of the week. You can usually find many current- and last-generation laptops for gaming and productivity on sale for hundreds of dollars off the usual asking price.

But laptop makers like Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and many more also deeply discount laptops on their own websites, and sometimes have better deals than third-party retailers.

What are the best laptops to buy after Cyber Monday?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (from $800) is still our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our best picks coming from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $273 right now at Amazon—a $233 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less than responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

