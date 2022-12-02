45 amazing gifts that dad won't throw away in 2022

Here are Reviewed's top gifts for dads of 2022.

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for when it comes to buying gifts—they either don't know what they want or buy what they want before you get a chance. With the Black Friday shopping rush already in full swing, we're here to help you find the perfect gift for dad that they didn't even know they wanted this holiday season.

Our experts have created a carefully-curated collection of some of the best holiday gifts for dads of 2022—ones that they'll actually love and use. Below are our top picks, including the cult-favorite Sony noise-canceling headphones, a fancy whiskey decanter set and even an awesome inflatable paddleboard.

Top 10 gifts for every type of dad

1. For the dad who loves his backyard: The Solo Stove

Best gifts for dad: Solo Stove

The Solo Stove remains one of the most popular gifts our readers buy. If dad loves a good fire, we recommend the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, a smokeless fire pit he can easily carry around his own yard or bring to others’. The Bonfire 2.0 comes with a free carrying case and removable ash pan (so he can clean it out easily).

$225 at Solo Stove

2. For the outdoorsy dad: Dickies Insulated Eisenhower Jacket

Best gifts for dads: Dickies Eisenhower Jacket

Dickies' Insulated Eisenhower Jacket is slim and lightweight enough to layer over a pullover, but easily warm enough that it can be thrown over a shirt or button-down or dress up a t-shirt and jeans. It's practical, flexible, and outdoorsy enough that it'll work everywhere from backyard chores to soccer games, fishing trips and even dinner out.

$70 at Dickies

3. For the dad that loves Apple: Apple AirPods Pro (Gen 2)

Walmart’s top gifts for him: Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation

The latest Apple AirPods are some of our favorite wireless earbuds ever, and the best if you have an iPhone. They offer excellent audio quality, noise cancelling, connectivity and much better battery life. If you want simple, no-nonsense earbuds that work for just about any use case, these are the ones to get.

$229 at Amazon

4. For the golf dad: Personalized golf balls

Best gifts for dad: personalized golf balls

Your dad won’t get these custom golf balls mixed up with his buddies' the next time he plays a round or two of golf, because his name will be on them! While you can buy the standard pack of golf balls on their own, you can also choose to add a personal touch by customizing the balls with a monogram or his name.

$57 at Dick's Sporting Goods

5. For the dad who likes to take a hike: Hiking shoes

Best gifts for dad: hiking shoes

Tell Dad to "take a hike" when you gift him a pair of premium Huckberry hiking shoes. The Unico Hiker is made with an interior wool liner to wick moisture away from the foot, a soft and supportive midsole, 100% water-resistant construction and integrated speed cable laces for an adjustable fit. Note that these shoes come in Euro sizes which tend to run a tad small, so sizing up is recommended.

$240 at Huckberry

6. For the dad who loves pizza: Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate

Best gifts for dad: pizza crate

Pizza out of a box is okay, but a gourmet, homemade pizza right off of your own hot grill or pizza oven is way better! The pizza-loving pop in your life will appreciate this Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate from Man Crates that is sure to satisfy everyone's appetite at Dad's next pizza night. The crate comes with a collapsible, stainless steel pizza peel that comes personalized with his name, four pizza grilling stones, a pizza cutter, a recipe booklet and a two-sided pizza roller. Plus, two pounds of artisanal dough and two ounces of pizza seasoning are included to get pizza night off to a delicious start.

$110 at Man Crates

7. For the outdoorsy dad: Yeti Soft Cooler

best gifts for dads: Yeti cooler

While Yeti makes an impressive cooler, if that's not in the budget you can still get him something to keep his food fresh at a more affordable price point with the Yeti Hopper Flip Soft Cooler. It's perfect to pack up lunch and some drinks for Dad and a couple buddies while exploring the outdoors. The leakproof design features a high-performance zipper, high-density fabric and rubber foam insulation, which make this a cooler your dad will use for years to come.

$250 at Yeti

8. For the dad who is serious about sound quality: Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Canceling Headphones

Best gift for dads: Sony headphones

Dad may love listening to his favorite jams—but the rest of the family, likely, does not. That’s why he needs a pair of noise-canceling headphones like one of our favorite ones from Sony. We found them to be very comfortable and incredible at blocking noise. Plus, thanks to their customizable Headphones Connect app, he can EQ the sound to his own preference, whether he likes balance, or if he's all about the bass.

$348 at Amazon

9. For the dad who loves jamming out: Audioengine

Best gifts for husbands: Audioengine speakers

If there's one thing dads from all walks of life can agree on, it's that stuff should just work. Especially tech stuff. Based on this, he needs the best computer speakers you can buy— the Audioengine A2+ speakers. These powerful speakers pump out some seriously good sound packaged in a chic, elegant design. Consider them pre-approved by fathers everywhere.

$269 at Audioengine

10. For the dad with a home gym: Tempo

best gifts for dads: Tempo

We have the perfect present for dads who want a personalized fitness routine without leaving their living room. The Tempo Studio topped our list of best workout mirrors. Its AI-powered coaching feature set it apart from the rest, in addition to great strength training, fun classes and motivational instructors.

$1,500 at Best Buy

11. For the dad who needs a massage ASAP: Theragun Elite

Best gift for dads: Theragun

If he doesn't like going to a spa for a massage or needs one on the fly after showing off at the gym, Dad can get one that's (almost) just as good at home. All he needs is the very trendy Theragun. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

$299 at Best Buy

12. For the dad who's a coffee connoisseur: Counter Culture

Counter Culture is the best coffee subscription we tested.

For the dad who doesn't care for an average blonde (roast)—make his day and every day with coffee from Counter Culture. We dubbed it the best coffee subscription service because the beans are some of the freshest and highest quality you can find, and there's an incredible selection of flavors and roasts to choose from.

$13 at Target

13. For the dad who likes to layer: Jos. A. Bank Merino Wool Sweater

Best gifts for dads: Jos. A. Bank sweater

Keep dad looking sharp in this 100% merino wool sweater, available in sizes small to XL and eight lovely colors, including Wine and Rust that are perfect for fall and winter outfits. He can layer it under a warm jacket on cooler days or wear it over a crisp button-down if he's at the office.

$42 at Jos. A. Bank

14. For the dad who needs comfy footwear: New Balance 574

Best gift for dads: New Balance 574

The New Balance 574 is the brand’s signature style that’s meant for anyone—but dads can benefit from owning a pair thanks to their rugged yet durable materials and foam cushioning that ups their comfort level, providing all-day support. We've even dubbed it one of the best items you can buy from New Balance.

$85 at New Balance

15. For the bookworm dad: Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for dads: Kindle Paperwhite

Why give Dad one book when you could give him thousands? After all, that's what he'll have access to with the Kindle Paperwhite. It's our favorite Kindle because it has the most storage space of all the models, an automatic light sensor for easy reading and a waterproof exterior.

$140 at Amazon

16. For the dad who appreciates a perfectly-cooked steak: ThermoWorks Digital Meat Thermometer

Best gifts for dads: Thermoworks Thermopop

There's nothing more disappointing than overcooking meat, and as much as your dad might think he can pull off a perfect medium-rare without the help of a thermometer, there's no substitute for immediate precision. We've tested the best digital meat thermometers, and this affordable thermometer from ThermoWorks won us over with its rotating display and three-second readout time.

$21 at ThermoWorks

17. For the dad who needs new slippers: Bombas Gripper Slippers

Best gifts for dad: Bombas Gripper Slippers

Some people love socks, others prefer slippers—but what about those of us who love both? The Bombas Gripper Slippers are the answer—these cozy slippers feel like slippers but wear like socks, perfect for the dad who loves full coverage (or trips out of his own slip-ons frequently).

$45 at Bombas

18. For the dad who doubles as the family handyman: Makita Cordless Drill Kit

Best gifts for dads: Makita drill

If dad is in need of a new drill, look no further: We tested nine of the most popular cordless drills and then ranked them in a roundup of the best cordless drills you can buy. Pound for pound, the overall best for bigger jobs is the Makita FD07R1. The drill is powerful and features a short snub-nose that makes it easy to maneuver it in tight spots. It's lightweight, but the overall design feels high-quality despite the lack of heft. Most importantly, though, the Makita FD07R1 features a powerful motor that handles most tasks with ease.

$169 at Amazon

19. For the dad who wants to kick back and relax: Lands' End Men's Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers

Best gifts for dads: Lands' End Slippers

Nobody wants to wake up and step onto a cold, hard floor—especially your dad. Slippers may seem like a mediocre gift, but these are not just any old slippers—these top-rated suede slippers are lined with the plush shearling that will keep his feet comfortable all day long. Actually, he might not ever take them off.

From $32 at Lands' End

20. For the dad who's a true crime junkie: Hunt A Killer

Best gifts for dad: Hunt A Killer

Any dad who listens to true crime podcasts, or who is obsessed with the latest and greatest serial killer documentary, will appreciate a subscription to Hunt A Killer. The subscription box—which is one of our editors' favorites—contains everything he'll need from clues to artifacts to (hopefully) solve a murder mystery.

$40/month at Hunt a Killer

21. For the dad who wants to tune out: Jabra Elite True Wireless Earbuds

Best gifts for dads: Jabra

Looking for a fantastic gift idea for a father figure who likes to tune out and listen to his favorite music or podcast? Look no further with the best wireless earbuds we tested. The Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless earbuds came out on top for their impressive list of features including smooth and balanced sound, impressive noise cancellation and excellent Sound+ app.

$120 at Amazon

22. For the pro pit master: Grilling Tongs

Best gifts for dads: grilling tongs

What was once your father's go-to cooking tongs are now old, rusty and ready to retire, so gift him these 16-inch grilling tongs from OXO, which were the best tongs we tested. OXO's signature non-slip grip will keep your dad in control while maintaining a safe distance from the heat, and the scalloped pincers offer plenty of surface area for gripping all the delicious food he'll be making.

$18 at Amazon

23. For the dad who lives in hoodies: A Carhartt hoodie

Best gifts for dads: Carhartt hoodie

Hoodies are essential to any man's closet and look good on any dad bod. Dads love them because they're casual, comfortable and easy to wear for weekend projects. Carhartt is known for its durability, and its loose-fit hooded sweatshirt is no exception. It's made from a midweight cotton blend for everyday comfort, comes in a variety of colors and is the perfect choice to wear while playing with the kids.

$50 at Carhartt

24. For the dad who just likes to chill: Gravity Weighted Blanket

Best gift for dads: gravity blanket

From fixing things around the house to taking off the training wheels for the little ones, dads have a lot to do around the house—so when they need to decompress, a weighted blanket can help. Of all the ones we've tested, we like the Gravity Blanket the best because it's super soft to the touch and provides just the right amount of pressure to be comforting but not suffocating.

$174 at Gravity

25. For the dad who loves fried foods: Philips Premium Airfryer

best gifts for dad: airfryer

If your dad loves fried foods but is trying to cut down on cholesterol, then this is a fantastic gift for him. The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL is the best airfryer we tested with an enormous capacity, no pre-heating needed and of course most importantly, food comes out nice and crispy! One more thing you should know is this XXL model takes up a lot of space, so be sure your dad has enough room for it in his kitchen.

$200 at Walmart

26. For the seafaring dad: An inflatable paddleboard

Best gifts for dads: inflatable paddleboard

When he wants to get out of the house and head to the beach on a whim, he'll love taking an inflatable paddleboard with him. The Retrospec Weekender Plus Standup Paddleboard is a portable, durable inflatable paddleboard designed for fun and convenience. Made from armor-strength PVC, the Weekender is stable, lightweight and easy to transport for recreational paddling, cruising and riding small waves. The bundle also includes a carrying case, adjustable aluminum paddle, three removable fins, a pump and a cell phone carrying case.

$298 at Amazon

27. For dads who want to stay active: Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite fitness tracker that does it all.

For some, staying active isn't easy. For others, working out is a lifestyle. The beauty of the Fitbit Charge is that it's useful to everyone, regardless of how much they exercise. Topping our list of the best fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5 is perfect for any dad, whether he's a fitness fanatic or just looking to make some lifestyle changes. It features GPS integration and a comfortable design—plus improved battery life and a brighter display compared to the earlier model.

$150 at Best Buy

28. For the dad who likes to cook: A cast-iron skillet

Best gifts for dads: Lodge

For a dad who likes to cook, a cast-iron skillet is essential. The Lodge Chef Collection skillet is the best cast-iron skillet we tested because of its lighter weight, ergonomic handle and affordable price. Plus, it comes pre-seasoned (which is important when it comes to cleaning and maintaining a cast-iron skillet) and ready to use for those Sunday dinner feasts.

$30 at Williams-Sonoma

29. For the dad who likes convenience: Dollar Shave Club

Best gifts for dad: Dollar Shave Club

If he shaves regularly, this is a gift he never knew he always wanted: A subscription to Dollar Shave Club, which is one of our favorite subscription boxes. It'll keep him stocked with all the razors, creams and gels he needs for a fresh, smooth shave, delivered right to his doorstep. Check out the brand's gift sets for a truly epic present this season.

$1/month at Dollar Shave Club

30. For the dad who travels: Minted Dopp kit

Best gifts for dads: Minted Dopp Kit

Does your dad throw all of his toiletries into a plastic bag when he travels? Help him out with a personalized toiletry bag from Minted. The cotton bag is made with a water-repellant lining, with leather accents including a zipper pull and name tag, which you can have embossed with dad's name free of charge. If this pattern isn't his style, there's plenty of other options to choose from as well.

$52 at Minted

31. For the practical dad: Bombas socks

Best gifts for dad: Bombas socks

Never underestimate the value of a good pair of socks. Dad—and his feet—will be more than happy with these ones from Bombas, the highly talked-about brand that's known for its comfortable (and colorful) socks. The best part? For every pair purchased, another pair is donated to someone in need.

$74 at Bombas

32. For the dad with a home office: Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Best gifts for dads: wireless keyboard and mouse

Comfort is key when it comes to setting up an office at home. If Dad is complaining of wrist pain or cramped hands, it's probably time to upgrade his keyboard and mouse. The ergonomic design, comfort and flexibility of Logitech's MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo made it our best overall choice, and makes a great gift for a dad who works from home.

$85 at Walmart

33. For the bearded dad: The Beard Club

Grow or groom your beard to perfection with The Beard Club.

Besides his kids and last season's fantasy football win, the one thing Dad is most proud of is his ability to grow a killer beard. And to maintain that, he needs to show his face (and the hair on it) a little TLC. That's where this beard care kit comes in. One of Reviewed's top subscription boxes, The Beard Club offers some of our favorite dad-approved gifts like kits for both growth and grooming (depending on Dad's current beard status) and will deliver refills right to his house.

From $45 at The Beard Club

34. For the dad who likes to dress up: Custom cuff links

Best gifts for dads: Etsy cuff links

Cuff links are a tried-and-true gift. And while there are plenty to choose from online, one of the most popular pairs is this personalized set on Etsy. According to thousands of happy customers, the cuff links (which you can get monogrammed with a matching wood box) look even better in person and are of great quality.

$23 at Etsy

35. For the dad who trains hard: Fight Camp

Best gifts for dads: Fight Camp

Does your dad think he "could have been a contender"? Or does he always work out to the theme song from Rocky? Make his dreams come true with interactive boxing workouts from FightCamp that get streamed through his device on demand. Equipment such as premium boxing gloves and a free-standing bag are included in two of the packages, plus punch tracking technology and real-time stats will have Dad crushing his goals in no time.

$499 at FightCamp

36. For the dad who always wears the five-star hotel robe: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Best gift for dads: Parachute bath robe

He might not be at a five-star resort in the middle of the Caribbean, but he can feel like he is with this luxe robe that everyone's buying right now. Made of super-soft Turkish cotton, it's so cozy that some reviewers even compare it to being wrapped up in a cloud.

$109 at Parachute

37. For the classy dad: Whiskey Decanter Set

Best gifts for dad: Whiskey Decanter Set

Whiskey just hits different when it's poured from a vintage-style decanter instead of the bottle—and Dad knows that, so he'll be excited to break out this gift the next time he has his buddies over for a glass (or two) of scotch. The top-rated set is made from handcrafted glass and is as sturdy and durable as it is luxe and distinguished.

$40 at Amazon

38. For the dad who likes a little heat: Hot Sauce sampler

Best gifts for dad: Fuego hot sauce

We all know them: Dads who try to impress us with their tolerance for spicy foods. They shout repeated cries of "Do you have something other than Tabasco?" Feed their appetite for heat with this sampler pack of seven different hot sauces from The Good Hurt Fuego. From garlic herb to ghost pepper, there are several flavors and spice levels so dads everywhere can scoff and say, "You call this hot?"

$33 at Amazon

39. For the dad who's always losing things: Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Best gifts for best friends: Tile Mate

If his favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" Dad will benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto his key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from him next time!).

$18 at Amazon (Save $7)

40. For the dad who swears he's related to royalty: AncestryDNA

Best gifts for dad: AncestryDNA

Is he really Prince William's long-lost second cousin? Probably not—but he can find out who he is related to, along with other fascinating genetic and family info, with a home DNA kit. AncestryDNA is one of the most well-known (and most popular) ones available because it's very detailed and all he'll need to get started is a simple saliva sample.

$59 at Ancestry

41. For the high-tech dad: Amazon Echo Show

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) has quite a few fun and interesting tricks up its sleeve

Smart assistants are still as popular as ever, but some seriously take up too much counter space. The Echo Show 8 provides a compact design with the bonus of a screen. It's the next level up from the Dot. The small screen makes it easy to see timers, get news updates and make video calls.

$70 at Amazon

42. For the dad who believes beer should always be ice cold: Cooling pint glasses

Best gifts for dad: Cooling pint glasses

"Pass me a warm beer," said no man ever. That's why Dad needs a set of these insulated pint glasses. The insulated plastic walls of the glasses are filled with a cooling gel, which works as a beer chiller when frozen. Pop them in the freezer for two hours to chill the tumbler gel and Dad's beer(s) will stay frosty for hours.

$25 at Amazon

43. For the dad who wants to binge his favorite TV shows: Roku Ultra

The best gifts for men: Roku Ultra

We tested several streaming boxes and streaming sticks in our quest to find the best streaming devices, and the Roku Ultra stood above the competition as the overall best device money can buy. With the Roku Ultra, Dad will be free to stream his favorite shows and movies in 4K and HDR. We love Roku's easy-to-use platform, and the remote control is by far the easiest to use of all the devices we tested, which means you won't waste any precious time showing him how to use it.

$97 at Amazon

44. For the dad who enjoys fine spirits: Top shelf premium liquor

Best gifts for dad: Reservebar

ReserveBar makes gifting alcohol a breeze, without having to make a trip to the liquor store. If he's a fan of Scotch whiskey, he'll be a fan of The Glenlivet 14. This smooth, rich Scotch contains notes of citrus with sweet and fruity aromas. Honey, apricot, pear and chocolate round out the intense and rich flavors of this single malt whiskey. If he prefers tequila, Avión Reserva Cristalino is distilled from hand selected agaves and is about as smooth as it gets.

$58 at ReserveBar

$120 at ReserveBar

45. For the dad who is serious about his car: Chemical Guys car buffer

Best gift for dads: car buffer

Some dads treat their cars like their children, so they'd likely appreciate a Chemical Guys car buffer from Amazon. The polisher will spruce up any paint job, remove nicks and scratches, clean headlights and keep your father's prized possession in tip-top shape. The winter can be especially tough on vehicles, so help your dad out ahead of Black Friday and get him something that'll protect what he loves.

$133 at Amazon

