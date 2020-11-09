45,903 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 85.5 L; 1.26 L Deaths

India on Monday, 9 November, reported 45,903 cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 85,53,657. The death toll increased by 490 to 1,26,611.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,09,673 active cases across the country, while 79,17,373 patients have been discharged.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.09 lakh now.

Globally, coronavirus cases have now crossed the grim milestone of 50 million, with more than 12,55,000 deaths reported so far.

Nearing the 10 million-mark, the US is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases. It has also recorded the highest fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You45,903 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 85.5 L; 1.26 L Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.