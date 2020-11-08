45,674 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 85 L; 1.26 L Deaths

India on Sunday, 8 November, reported 45,674 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country 85,07,754. The death toll increased by 559 to 1,26,121.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,12,665 active cases across the country, while 78,68,968 patients have been discharged.

View photos

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.12 lakh now.

Globally, over 49.8 million cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 12,50,000.

The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You45,674 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 85 L; 1.26 L Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.