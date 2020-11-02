With 45,230 New Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 82 Lakh

India on Monday, 2 November, reported 45,230 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 82,29,313. The death toll increased by 496 to 1,22,607.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,61,908 active cases across the country, while 75,44,798 patients have been discharged so far.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.61 lakh now.

Globally, over 44.4 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll at over 11,73,000.

The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.

