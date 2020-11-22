45,209 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally Near 91 L; 1.33 L Deaths

With 45,209 fresh COVID-19 cases, India’s tally increased to 90,95,807 on Sunday, 22 November. The death toll rose by 501 to 1,33,227.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,40,962 active cases across the country, while 85,21,617 patients have been discharged.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,17,33,134 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 21 November, of which 10,75,326 samples were tested on Saturday, 21 November.

Meanwhile, Delhi is presently battling a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases. The national capital recorded 5,879 cases in the last 24 hours. The capital also recorded 111 deaths in a day.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday to review India's COVID-19 vaccine strategy.

“Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Globally, over 57.5 million novel coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 13,71,000.

(With inputs from ANI)

