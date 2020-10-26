45,149 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 79 Lakh

India on Monday, 26 October, reported 45,149 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 79,09,960. The death toll increased by 480 to 1,19,014.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,53,717 active cases across the country, while 71,37,228 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 90.23 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.50 percent.

A total of 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 25 October, of which 9,39,309 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, over 42.9 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll at over 11,52,000. The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of cases, and third in terms of the death toll.

