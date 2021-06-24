44th AGM of RIL: Reliance Industries' contribution to Indian economy remains unmatched, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani while addressing the 44th AGM of the company on Thursday said that even in a challenging environment, the company's performance continued to be outstanding.

"Consolidated revenue was Rs 5,40,000 crore, consolidated EBITDA was Rs 98,000 crore, and almost 50 percent of EBITDA was contributed by consumer businesses. As India's largest enterprise, RIL's contribution to the Indian economy remains unmatched " 6.8 percent of India's merchandise exports, 75,000 new jobs, Rs 21,044 crore of customs and excise, Rs 85,306 crore of GST and VAT, and Rs 3,213 crore of income tax," Ambani said.

"RIL raised $44.4 billion, the largest-ever capital raised by any company in a year globally. This capital raise is a strong vote of confidence by global investors in India's growth potential," he said.

The RIL chairman also said that the shareholders were rewarded with the largest and the most successful rights issue ever by an Indian company.

"Our retail shareholders have made 4X returns in just one year on their rights shares," Ambani said.

While highlighting the performance of Reliance Jio, the RIL chairman said on the net addition of 37.9 million subscribers during the year. "We now serve over 425 million consumers on our network. We have revenue market leadership in 19 out of 22 circles," Ambani said.

On the retail front, the RIL chairman said, "Reliance Retail continues to be the undisputed leader in organised retailing in the country, with a scale that is more than six times the next competitor."

"We are by far the leader in each category " grocery, electronics and apparel," Ambani said.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 " the companies that operate Firstpost " are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

