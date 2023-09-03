About 441,000 Banquet TV dinners got recalled. The chicken might have plastic

Nobody expects the frozen meals once called “TV dinners” to be the height of healthy eating, but nobody expects plastic in the entree, either. That’s why ConAgra Brands pulled about 245,366 pounds — or 441,107 8.9-ounce boxes — of Banquet Chicken Strips Meal.

And, the food colossus found out about the plastic the hard way: from a customer who found out the hard way.

The USDA-Food Safety Inspection Service recall notice says ConAgra “notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product.”

Three lots of Banquet Chicken Strips Meals have been recalled.

Lot Nos. 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 with best by dates of DEC 11 2024, JAN 01 2025, or JAN 07 2025 have been recalled. They went to stores nationwide.

If you have any of the recalled chicken dinners, take them back to the store for a full refund. If you have questions about this recall, reach out to ConAgra at 800-921-7404 or by emailing consumer.care@conagra.com.