44 Black-owned businesses you can support during Kansas City’s Black Restaurant Week

Kynala Phillips
·3 min read

Kansas City’s third annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sept. 2. The annual event is part of Midwest Black Restaurant Week hosted by Black Restaurant Week LLC, a national organization committed to supporting Black-owned restaurants. The event encourages diners across the country to patronize Black restaurants representing all aspects of the African diaspora.

Fourty-four Kansas City restaurants are participating in this year’s celebration. Other Midwestern cities hosting their own Black Restaurant Weeks include Chicago, Cleveland and Indianapolis.

The list of restaurants range from brick and mortar establishments to food trucks and catering services. Each kitchen is serving foods from different cultures, from African American soul food to West African cuisines.

Mesob’s Broadway Chicken with brined Cornish Hens, potatoes, fennel, carrots, asparagus and lemon sauce.
Mesob’s Broadway Chicken with brined Cornish Hens, potatoes, fennel, carrots, asparagus and lemon sauce.

Some of the participating restaurants have special deals during the week. To learn more about what deals are available, make sure to reach out to the restaurants directly.

“It’s just something great and fun to kind of get everyone excited to expand their palate,” said Black Restaurant Week co-founder Derek Robinson. “Some folks may not know what Jamaican food is, you know, here’s an opportunity for them to try Jamaican food.”

Robinson said the week is also an opportunity for people to use their personal platforms to help promote restaurants around town. Aside from buying a meal, he suggests that patrons share all the places they visit on social media with their friends and family.

Tausha Hammett now runs LC’s Bar-B-Q, where she filled an order alongside pit master Lorenzo Pettis. Hammett, who has worked there since she was 12, was picked by her late grandfather, restaurant founder L.C. Richardson, to take over after his death in February.
Tausha Hammett now runs LC’s Bar-B-Q, where she filled an order alongside pit master Lorenzo Pettis. Hammett, who has worked there since she was 12, was picked by her late grandfather, restaurant founder L.C. Richardson, to take over after his death in February.

Black Restaurant Weeks was founded by a group of friends as a one city-event in Houston in 2016 as an opportunity to revitalize and support local Black-owned businesses and to celebrate African, African American and Caribbean influences in the food industry.

To further support businesses, the organization launched its “More Than Just a Week” campaign to showcase businesses in an online marketplace, offer small grants and highlight new opportunities.

To plan your own local tour of Black-owned restaurants in Kansas City, check out this map of participating businesses:

Missouri

Peachtree Cafeteria

6800 East Trafficway

816-923-0099

2128 E. 12th St.

816-214-5098

Soiree Steak & Oyster House

1512 E. 18th St.

913-952-8986

Marquez “Quez” Beasley, host of the live talk show “Quez Presents” hosted a mother’s day show and brunch Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Soiree Steak and Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th Street, Kansas City.
Marquez “Quez” Beasley, host of the live talk show “Quez Presents” hosted a mother’s day show and brunch Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Soiree Steak and Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th Street, Kansas City.

Mutual Musicians Foundation

1823 Highland Ave.

816-471-5212

Young Family Farm

3819 Wayne Ave.

816-237-0572

Love is Key-Food and Dessert Innovation

3000 Troost Ave.

816-556-6912

EsKCobar

3415 Main St.

816-756-5111

KC Blues Juke House

1700 18th St.

816-472-0013

Catch and Release Soulfood

6805 Prospect Ave.

816-729-0905

The 6 Lounge

6900 Prospect Ave.

816-673-1080

Fannie’s West African Cuisine

4105 Troost Ave.

816-832-8454

Fannie Gibson serves West African dishes at her namesake restaurant, Fannie’s African &amp; Tropical Cuisine on Troost.
Fannie Gibson serves West African dishes at her namesake restaurant, Fannie’s African & Tropical Cuisine on Troost.

Mesob Restaurant

3601 Broadway Blvd.

816-883-8835

Gates BBQ

1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

816-531-7522

3205 Main St.

816-753-0828

1221 Brooklyn Ave.

816-483-3880

10440 E. US Highway 40, Independence

816-353-5880

Taste Island Grill

3605 Broadway Blvd.

816-321-2090

Keisha Kandi Apples

809 W. 39th St., Suite 130

Yogurtini

8375 N. Booth Ave.

816-222-4882

4853 Main St.

816-531-2201

LC’s Bar B Q

5800 Blue Parkway

816-923-4484

A burnt ends sandwich at LC’s Bar-B-Q.
A burnt ends sandwich at LC’s Bar-B-Q.

Smaxx Gourmet Food

1827 Vine St.

816-921-1161

District Fish and Pasta House

1664 E. 63rd St.

816-921-0152

Big Momma’s Bakery KC

4707 Bannister Road

816-765-0800

KC Daiquiri Shop

1116 Grand Blvd.

816-974-3275

Blue Nile Cafe

20 E. 5th St.

816-283-0990

Jadabay’s Tasty Kitchen

816-377-4094

Turkeyleggman

3900 The Paseo

816-517-1984

O.M.G. Trap Kitchen

omgtrapkitchen@gmail.com

Gourmet Grub

Devoured Pizza Pop-up

3119 Terrace St.

Faith’s Kitchen

orderfaithskitchen@gmail.com

Chef Roi

Chefleroipouncil@gmail.com

Candyland

816-210-1218

Queen of Cones

Double OGz Jerk Chicken and Greens

913-400-2003

Graffiti Culinaire

(817) 784-5583

orenthalmonk@gmail.com

Happy Roots

816-551-8021

TCsFullyLoaded

925 Wyoming St.

Vegan Crave Burgers and Bakery

1599 Iron St., North Kansas City

Teeshiamadge@vegancravebb.com

For over 30 years, general manager Steven Mebane has been with Gates Bar-B-Q. The Gates family founded it in 1946.
For over 30 years, general manager Steven Mebane has been with Gates Bar-B-Q. The Gates family founded it in 1946.

Kansas

Gates BBQ

2001 W. 103rd Terrace, Leawood

913-383-1752

Ruby Jean’s Juicery

11828 Roe Ave., Leawood

913-912-1060

3000 Troost Ave.

Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery.
Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery.

Wilson’s Pizza & Grill

1802 Quindaro Blvd.

913-621-4066

Soul Sweets by The Cake Lady

913-634-6963

Chixen Kansas City

1407 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas

816-368-1234

Holy Smoke BBQ

8132 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kansas

913-633-6343

Elevate Bar & Grill

7543 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

913-766-6610

Krab Kingz Seafood KCK

7704 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

913-912-1714

Jones Bar-B-Q saw a spike in online barbecue sauce sales after the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant was included on lists of black-owned businesses, co-owner Deborah Jones said.
Jones Bar-B-Q saw a spike in online barbecue sauce sales after the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant was included on lists of black-owned businesses, co-owner Deborah Jones said.

Jones BBQ

6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kansas

913-788-5005

KC Daiquiri Shop

8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

913-766-5319

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Canada's Marino out of U.S. Open after third-round loss to Zhang

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino has been eliminated from the U.S. Open after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to China's Zhang Shuai in third-round action on Friday. Marino was up 2-1 in the first set before Zhang won the next five games. Zhang broke to love in Game 7 to go up 5-2, then converted her first set point on serve in the deciding game. Zhang continued her winning streak, taking an early break and going up 2-0 in the second set. She held serve the rest of the way and converted her first match poi

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t