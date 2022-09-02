44 Black-owned businesses you can support during Kansas City’s Black Restaurant Week
Kansas City’s third annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sept. 2. The annual event is part of Midwest Black Restaurant Week hosted by Black Restaurant Week LLC, a national organization committed to supporting Black-owned restaurants. The event encourages diners across the country to patronize Black restaurants representing all aspects of the African diaspora.
Fourty-four Kansas City restaurants are participating in this year’s celebration. Other Midwestern cities hosting their own Black Restaurant Weeks include Chicago, Cleveland and Indianapolis.
The list of restaurants range from brick and mortar establishments to food trucks and catering services. Each kitchen is serving foods from different cultures, from African American soul food to West African cuisines.
Some of the participating restaurants have special deals during the week. To learn more about what deals are available, make sure to reach out to the restaurants directly.
“It’s just something great and fun to kind of get everyone excited to expand their palate,” said Black Restaurant Week co-founder Derek Robinson. “Some folks may not know what Jamaican food is, you know, here’s an opportunity for them to try Jamaican food.”
Robinson said the week is also an opportunity for people to use their personal platforms to help promote restaurants around town. Aside from buying a meal, he suggests that patrons share all the places they visit on social media with their friends and family.
Black Restaurant Weeks was founded by a group of friends as a one city-event in Houston in 2016 as an opportunity to revitalize and support local Black-owned businesses and to celebrate African, African American and Caribbean influences in the food industry.
To further support businesses, the organization launched its “More Than Just a Week” campaign to showcase businesses in an online marketplace, offer small grants and highlight new opportunities.
To plan your own local tour of Black-owned restaurants in Kansas City, check out this map of participating businesses:
Missouri
6800 East Trafficway
816-923-0099
2128 E. 12th St.
816-214-5098
1512 E. 18th St.
913-952-8986
1823 Highland Ave.
816-471-5212
3819 Wayne Ave.
816-237-0572
Love is Key-Food and Dessert Innovation
3000 Troost Ave.
816-556-6912
3415 Main St.
816-756-5111
1700 18th St.
816-472-0013
6805 Prospect Ave.
816-729-0905
6900 Prospect Ave.
816-673-1080
4105 Troost Ave.
816-832-8454
3601 Broadway Blvd.
816-883-8835
1325 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.
816-531-7522
3205 Main St.
816-753-0828
1221 Brooklyn Ave.
816-483-3880
10440 E. US Highway 40, Independence
816-353-5880
3605 Broadway Blvd.
816-321-2090
809 W. 39th St., Suite 130
8375 N. Booth Ave.
816-222-4882
4853 Main St.
816-531-2201
5800 Blue Parkway
816-923-4484
1827 Vine St.
816-921-1161
1664 E. 63rd St.
816-921-0152
4707 Bannister Road
816-765-0800
1116 Grand Blvd.
816-974-3275
20 E. 5th St.
816-283-0990
816-377-4094
3900 The Paseo
816-517-1984
omgtrapkitchen@gmail.com
3119 Terrace St.
orderfaithskitchen@gmail.com
Chefleroipouncil@gmail.com
816-210-1218
Double OGz Jerk Chicken and Greens
913-400-2003
(817) 784-5583
orenthalmonk@gmail.com
816-551-8021
925 Wyoming St.
Vegan Crave Burgers and Bakery
1599 Iron St., North Kansas City
Teeshiamadge@vegancravebb.com
Kansas
2001 W. 103rd Terrace, Leawood
913-383-1752
11828 Roe Ave., Leawood
913-912-1060
3000 Troost Ave.
1802 Quindaro Blvd.
913-621-4066
913-634-6963
1407 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas
816-368-1234
8132 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kansas
913-633-6343
7543 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas
913-766-6610
7704 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas
913-912-1714
6706 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kansas
913-788-5005
8725 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
913-766-5319