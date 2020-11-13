44,879 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 87.28 Lakh

India on Friday, 13 November, reported 44,879 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 87,28,795. The death toll increased by 547 to 1,28,668.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,84,547 active cases across the country, while 81,15,580 patients have been discharged.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.84 lakh now.

A total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 12 November, of which 11,39,230 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, over 52.6 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 12,92,000.

With over 10.5 million infections, the US is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases. It has also recorded the highest number of fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.

