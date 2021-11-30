After 43 years in prison, Kevin Strickland has an idea of where he’d like to live now

It’s been 43 years since Kevin Strickland lived anywhere but inside a jail or prison. Now that he’s finally free, he’s thinking about where he might wind up next.

Over the weekend, he sat down for an interview with The Star that covered a wide range of topics, including what life has been like since he was freed a week ago, and where he’d like to live one day.

Q. How’s it been interacting with people on the outside? Do you find yourself wanting to be around others, or wanting to be alone?

A. I feel like I have to work on reacquainting myself with my family relationships, and I have my legal counsel and social workers who are trying to help me get acclimated to society. But the sooner I can get somewhere by myself and my animals that I wish to have, the better.

Animals?

Yeah. I’m a dog person. Dogs and cats. Lizards and snakes.

You want to get some pets.

Pets, yes, but food too. Chickens is food.

Do you think you’ll stay in Kansas City?

I don’t know what my financial situation is going to be. I trust I will get the (GoFundMe) donations. But I don’t really want much. I want some peace. I want to go where I want to go when I want to go. I want a roof over my head and bills paid. And to be able to turn up the music as loud as I want.

Sounds like you want a farm, for those chickens?

Now you’re coming around. You’re getting closer. But you’re not getting my address.

