At 43, Nicole Scherzinger's Totally Toned Legs Are 2022 #Goals

Nicole Scherzinger is coming into 2022 HOT with a new photoshoot.

The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman posted a behind-the-scenes reel with lots of certified ~lewks~.

To stay fit, the 43-year old singer makes sure her workouts are varied.

Nicole, 43, first appears sitting in front of a red background wearing the dress of my high school prom dreams. The red strapless dress is complete with a massive, elegant skirt. Her glam is on point, with a simple bun, and natural eye makeup paired with a bright red lip. It is simply *chef’s kiss*

The camera then flashes to Nicole in several other outfits, including a black gown with what looks like a cut-out corseted bodice, and these epic draping sleeves. Consider this my official plea for the fun sleeve to back a roaring comeback in 2022.

Another clip shows Nicole in a skirt and top set that has me sweating 🥵 Black latex, cutouts, and fits like an absolute glove showing off the body that had the world collectively drooling in the early 2000s!

I’m not the only one fawning over Ms. Nicole. Designer Julien MacDonald commented “Fantastic ❤️ you look incredible.” And Josh Yugen, the Editor-in-Chief of Xpedition Magazine wrote, “Queen of inspiration ❤️❤️❤️❤️👸” Awww!

So how has the Annie Live! actress stayed fit AF for all these years? For starters, she makes sure her workouts are varied. Unsurprisingly, she loves to keep her cardio with dance. Just check out her IG, the inspo videos are plentiful!

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” she previously told Women's Health UK . She’s also a fan of hot yoga and hiking.

Nicole told People that she eats a mostly plant-based diet. She usually reached for eggs and toast for breakfast, and soup or sushi for lunch. “For dinner, anything from pasta to rice, and meats and veggies, to sushi.” Nicole also said she usually snacks on almonds, coconut water, and baby carrots.



But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t satisfy her cravings every now and again.

"When I'm going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or [chips]," she previously told Women's Health.

I love to see a little balance. Keep killing it, Nicole!

