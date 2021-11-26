For $43 Million, You Can Pick Up a Historic Bel-Air Mansion From a Media Heiress
People may be slowly returning to major cities, but that hasn’t stopped Taylor Thomson from listing her Los Angeles digs for $43 million. The residence is one of the first properties ever built in Bel-Air, according to the listing, and sits on about one acre of land.
Thomson is the granddaughter of Roy Thomson, a British media mogul who at one point owned publications such as The Times and The Sunday Times. The family’s investment company owns 66 percent of Thomson Reuters; her net worth is about $9 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Photo: Jim Bartsch
The home itself is an 8,799-square-foot residence, with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It was built in 1926 and designed by Gordon Kaufmann, whose most notable credit is the Hoover Dam. Kaufmann also worked on the nearby Hearst Estate, which sold for $47 million earlier this year.
Photo: Jim Bartsch
Thomson renovated and restored the English Tudor–style home after purchasing it in 2001. As a result, many of the more coveted architectural and interior-design qualities remain, including beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace in the living room, a wood-paneled library and a kitchen with floor-to-ceiling tiles. The primary suite, meanwhile, has extensive walk-in closets.
Photo: Jim Bartsch
The property also has a separate two-story guest house for visiting friends and family. There’s a pool on the grounds and, according to The Wall Street Journal, Thomson added fruit and vegetable gardens to the property.
Photo: Jim Bartsch
Though the heiress is parting ways with this Los Angeles home, she’s not leaving the city altogether. In April she purchased a Palisades home from Vice Media cofounder Shane Smith. The $48.6 million she dropped on the place set a sales record for the tony neighborhood. Who knows, maybe she’ll end up with a similarly record-setting number for her own Bel-Air digs.
Check out more photos of Thomson’s historic home below:
Photo: Jim Bartsch
Photo: Jim Bartsch
Photo: Jim Bartsch
